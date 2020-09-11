SAN FRANCISCO — California State University, the country’s largest four-year public university system, said Thursday that classes at its 23 campuses will stay primarily online when the next term begins in January due to expected increases in Coronavirus cases later this year.
“This decision is the only responsible one available to us at this time,” Chancellor Timothy White said in a message to faculty, staff and 480,000 undergraduate students.
The system was among the first large American universities to announce in May that most classes this fall would be online because of the pandemic. Now, less than 10% of courses like labs and other hands-on classes are being taught in person, and on-campus housing has been significantly reduced.
The cost of tuition should drop by at least 50%. The cost of teaching from home is way cheaper than "in-person" classes...schools have become money pits..where greed flourishes.
