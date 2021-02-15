CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council voted to continue holding public meetings by Zoom until it can legally hold meetings in City Hall with the Council, staff and the public.
State officials lifted the regional stay-at-home order on Jan. 26 and returned the counties to the four-tier reopening system. Kern County is still listed in the purple tier.
City Attorney Baron Bettenhausen said that government services can be held indoors with modifications, but there is no specification as to what those modifications are. He also noted that the county could be lowered to the red tier on Tuesday.
Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin said the City Hall chambers have an occupancy of 60; a 25% limit would allow a maximum of 15 people. With the members of the Council and staff, that would leave room for one member of the public at one time.
Councilmember Karen Macedonio said she would rather stay home, continue with Zoom and let the public come together rather than limiting the public’s ability to attend the meetings.
“Anything that we do that limits the ability to have the public present, I think, is outside our job description,” she said. “Our job description is that we are holding public meetings to do the public’s business and if we have to cut it down to the point where only one person can come in and it’s time, that’s not giving public access.”
California City resident D.J. Twowig said the limited seating format was rough on the public and, in his view, is not an open meeting.
“I’m actually sensing that this new technology is to our benefit,” he said. “I’m benefiting, I’m spending more time concentrating on subject matter that normally I couldn’t spend. So from my perspective, I’m benefiting from this approach.”
Former councilmember Ron Smith said the Council should be open to the public and suggested using some sort of hybrid approach for those who are concerned for the safety and health of themselves or their loved ones.
City Clerk Denise Hilliker said that although it would be nice to have the hybrid option, City Hall lacks the appropriate infrastructure to have Granicus and Zoom simultaneously.
She also said that Zoom has given more access to the public and more people have interacted during the public meetings held on the video platform.
