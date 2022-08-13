Cal City Logo

CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council, on Tuesday, denied the request by Councilmember Karen Macedonio to ask California City voters to approve a 1-cent sales tax measure, in November.

The proposed measure was intended to raise an estimated $750,000 annually for city services, revenue that would remain in the city. It would have required 51% of the vote to pass.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.