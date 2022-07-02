CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council, on Tuesday, agreed to hire from an engineering firm for a short-term interim public works director, as the department has been without a leader, since last year.
Recruiting efforts have so far been unsuccessful, City Manager Doug Dunford said, so he requested a part-time, temporary fill-in provided by Gouveia Engineering.
The contract is for no more than $30,000, and is expected to last until mid- to late August, “until we could find somebody to come on board,” he said.
The interim director would work in Cal City, two days a week, and be available the other days.
“He’ll be assigning things and checking up to make sure everything’s getting done. It gives us a point of contact in Public Works,” Dunford said.
Councilmember Karen Macedonio questioned whether the contract would be enough.
“What happens at the end of a couple of months?” she asked. “We’ve been looking for months. This feels like a Band Aid. What’s plan B?”
“It is a Band Aid at this time. We’re aggressively looking for someone,” Dunford said.
Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin pointed out that the city has a very difficult time getting qualified personnel to apply for its open positions.
“We can’t find people to apply … because everybody’s in demand,” she said. “They can command high salaries and we can’t make them apply for the job.”
“I think this is a bad decision. I think it’s a premature decision,” said resident Shawn Bradley, who suggested increasing pay to get people to apply.
Developer D.J. Twohig said the Public Works Department needs a department head to get it back on track after some nine months without one.
“That’s irresponsible,” he said.
