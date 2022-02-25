CALIFORNIA CITY — Although a proposal to institute term limits for the City Council did not receive much support from either the current Council or members of the public at Tuesday’s meeting, the city will hold a Town Hall meeting on the matter to gather more input on whether to proceed.
Councilmember Kelly Kulikoff requested the discussion, as a means of ensuring a broader representation by removing the advantage of incumbency, he said.
“If we don’t have term limits, then we could have incumbents that stay on (the Council) forever, because it’s statistically easier for an incumbent to win an election than it is for a new party just coming in,” he said.
“It didn’t work in the last election,” Mayor Pro Tem Nick Lessenevitch responded. Three new Council members and a new mayor were elected, in November 2020, over incumbents; Lessenevitch is the only Council member who has served previously.
Kulikoff cited Lessenevitch’s long tenure — he completed four terms on the Council in 2012, then was elected again in 2018 — as an example of the need for term limits.
“His ideas 20 years ago might not work now,” Kulikoff said. “If somebody else was sitting in his place, we’d have a different Council.”
“We’re not really giving the public the opportunity to have a different approach to the city and I think it’s creating some sort of detriment to them to be stuck in the same ways,” he said.
Lessenevitch also brought up the need for the city to move to districts for representation on the Council to meet state laws. This will mean that candidates will have to live in the district they represent.
In response to a question from Councilmember Jim Creighton, City Attorney Victor Ponto said a decision on establishing term limits could be made by the Council itself or voted on through a ballot measure.
Councilmember Karen Macedonio noted that the city had about 6,700 voters in the previous election.
“This is a really small town. Our voters should be allowed to make the decision,” she said. “We don’t need to legislate the vote; we need to educate the voters.”
Several members of the public and on the Council said that while they felt term limits were useful at the state and federal level, they are not necessary locally.
Former council member Ron Smith, himself voted out in the past election, said the current attitude of voters is “throw the bums out.”
“I can speak from experience about that,” he said.
The city has had only a small number of those who have served for multiple terms, like Lessenevitch, he said, who can provide a historical context.
“We are a small community and we know who it that we want making decisions for us,” Smith said.
The rare residents who spoke in support of term limits both said the city needs change.
The tally of residents who spoke were significantly against term limits by a margin of five to two.
Following the public comments, Kulikoff said he felt there was enough support on both sides of the issue to pursue greater public input on the matter, either through a hearing or by placing a measure on the ballot.
The Council agreed to schedule a Town Hall meeting on the subject of term limits, and whether they should be instituted by the Council or via a ballot measure.
