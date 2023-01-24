CALIFORNIA CITY — After a delay of two weeks, the City Council, tonight, is expected to discuss the issue of odor control for the local cannabis industry, as well as the continued use of what were intended as temporary greenhouses.
The two items were originally scheduled for discussion at the Council’s Jan. 10 meeting, but the large number of items for the Council to consider and discuss meant the cannabis issues were not brought up until very late at night.
Councilmember Ron Smith, who proposed the odor control discussion, requested the items be tabled until the next meeting to give them full and complete consideration.
The original ordinance approved by the city allowing the cultivation, manufacture and sale of cannabis in the community includes odor control requirements. However, many residents have complained that those requirements are not being met and that the smell is overpowering some neighborhoods.
Smith’s report includes the recommendation that the Council “take immediate action on odor mitigation and adherence to cannabis ordinance.”
In a related matter, and also mentioned in Smith’s staff report and recommendation, is the issue of the plastic “hoop-style” greenhouses that were meant to be temporary quarters for cannabis cultivators to grow their crops while awaiting the necessary electrical connections to move cultivation indoors.
Councilmember Jim Creighton requested the Council discussion on the continued use of these temporary greenhouses, beyond the time period originally intended.
The agreement allowing temporary greenhouses was approved, in October 2018, stating the greenhouses were to be used for two to five years, according to Smith’s report. Residents’ concerns regarding the lack of adequate odor control on these structures, voiced at the time the temporary greenhouse agreement was passed, have been proven correct.
Creighton noted in his report that forcing growers who are using the temporary greenhouses to move to permanent, indoor cultivation will likely mean that the city will lose the tax revenue from two to three locations citywide.
His recommendation to the Council is for it to direct the interim city manager and city attorney “to eliminate all temporary greenhouses or allow a period of time for the cannabis businesses to bring the facilities into compliance.
I am surprised Cal City has not legalized Prostitution....maybe that is next.
