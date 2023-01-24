Cal City Logo

CALIFORNIA CITY — After a delay of two weeks, the City Council, tonight, is expected to discuss the issue of odor control for the local cannabis industry, as well as the continued use of what were intended as temporary greenhouses.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m., at City Hall, 21000 Hacienda Blvd. It may also be viewed online via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87263406388

Jimzan 3
Jimzan 3

I am surprised Cal City has not legalized Prostitution....maybe that is next.

