CALIFORNIA CITY — The California City Water Department is finally getting two new trucks following a temporary setback to purchase the vehicles.
The city is set to acquire two new 2021 Ford trucks, an F-250 and F-350, from Jim Charlon Ford for $93,995.46.
The City Council previously finalized the approval to purchase two new F-350s with service beds from Ford Auto Nation for $89,219.56 during its Jan. 26 meeting.
However, when the city reached out to the dealership to purchase the trucks, they were no longer available and were sold out Public Works Director Joe Barragan said.
“We reached out to the other two companies that gave us bids and the third-highest bidder, Jim Burke (Ford), they also were sold out,” he said. “But Jim Charlon Ford, here in Ridgecrest, they did have the trucks.”
In the previous staff report, Jim Charlon Ford did not include the tax and licensing in its bid for the two F-350s. This time those items were included and the price point put it over the $95,000 that was budgeted for this purchase.
“We are making one of the trucks an F-250 so that we can stay within budget and under the $95,000 that was allocated in the budget this year,” Barragan said.
Councilmember Karen Macedonio asked the Public Works director if the change for one of the trucks to be an F-250 would diminish the employees’ ability to get their work done.
Barragan said the advantage of having the F-350 over the F-250 is in towing as it can pull more things and handle more weight.
“The employee who is supposed to get the F-350, he was real adamant about needing one because he’ll tow a lot of pumps, carry a lot of pumps when we have to replace pumps for our system,” Barragan said. “He desperately needed a 350.”
Barragan said the other employee was OK with getting the F-250 and the department wanted to stay under the $95,000 budget.
O’Laughlin continued to be vocal about not purchasing new vehicles when they could get trucks through government surplus. She also said the current trucks they do have, have lasted for many years.
Councilmember Jim Creighton said that in regard to new vehicles versus old vehicles, the city has to take into consideration the maintenance cost that has gone into the older trucks over the years the department has not purchased any new vehicles.
“I look at the check register for the garage and it’s quite lengthy all the time,” he said. “I probably bet that a lot of those vehicles belong to the water department.”
The Council approved the purchase from Jim Charlon Ford in a 4-1 vote, with Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin dissenting.
