CALIFORNIA CITY — California City’s Public Works Department will get a digital mapping system of the city’s water infrastructure.
The City Council agreed via a 4-1 vote, with Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin dissenting, to enter a Public Service Agreement with Arrow Engineering Services, Inc. of Lancaster, to locate and inventory the city’s water system. That information will then be compiled into a computer-aided drafting (CAD) and geographic information system (GIS) during its April 13 meeting.
Public Works Director Joe Barragan and a panel consisting of other Public Works staff and Councilmembers Jim Creighton and Kelly Kulikoff, reviewed 11 bids from the City’s Request For Proposal, approved at the Council’s Dec. 8 meeting, and recommended Arrow’s bid of $312,583, be split between two budget cycles (2020/2021 and 2021/2022) from the Water Fund.
“In terms of what this can do for the Water Department, this is huge,” Barragan said.
Arrow has a proven track record with its GIS mapping system for local entities, including Mojave Air and Space Port, the City of Palmdale and the Antelope Valley Transit Authority.
Brian Glidden, Arrow’s GIS manager and principal engineer, said the project will start within four weeks after it was approved by the Council.
“We figure we’re gonna have a kick-off meeting and talk about what attributes we’re gonna capture and some of the process and all the coordination work upfront,” he said. “Right after that, we’d hit the ground locating all the water infrastructure.”
Glidden also provided a demonstration to the Council showing their GIS mapping system’s ease of use, as well as plans and zoning maps that can be implemented into it.
“These are the kinds of things that will help the Water Department to be able to answer questions, look for information, know what they have and also even use it for any of the water upgrade projects,” he said. “It brings all this data to their fingertips, so that they have access to it and they’re not trying to yank stuff from paper records somewhere or ripped-up maps.”
City Manager Anna Linn said the mapping system would also help the Fire and Police departments.
“I know they use a cardboard, paper-made GIS system right now to locate streets when they are out on calls, so this is going to be effective for them, as well as an added benefit,” she said.
Councilmember Karen Macedonio requested periodic updates on the project starting 30 days after the initial start date.
“I’d like to have a progress report every 90 days of the year after that first report because I’m a little gun shy with some big projects like this that we’ve started and never finished,” she said. “I want to make sure that the Council is aware that we’re moving forward to completion.”
Barragan agreed with the mayor and Council to provide internal department policies in regard to the upkeep of the mapping system with the first 30-day report from Arrow.
