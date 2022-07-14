CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council approved using the 2021-2022 budget as a preliminary budget for the first few months of the 2022-2023 fiscal year, which began, on July 1.
This provides the spending authority necessary to meet state law until the 2022-2023 budget can be prepared, which City Manager Doug Dunford said would be no later than Oct. 31.
“We’re passing this budget preliminarily so we can keep business moving forward,” he said. “You’re approving a budget you passed, Dec. 29, and we know we’re going to bring in more than that.”
This is the fifth year in a row the city has not had a budget passed by the deadline. Last year, the budget was not approved until December, halfway through the fiscal year for which it applied.
The 2022-2023 budget has been delayed due, in part, to the city awaiting two years of audits — 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 — to have a better idea of where things stand financially, Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin said.
Each year, the Council has used a similar mechanism to extend the prior year’s budget through the early months of the new fiscal year.
One difference this time, Councilmember Jim Creighton noted, is that it extends the entire budget for the coming months. Previously, the Council has extended it on a monthly basis, with a spending limit of one-twelfth the prior year’s total, less an additional 10%. He questioned why that was not the case, this time.
“It’s added work for the finance department,” Dunford said, and is much easier to work with the entire 2021-2022 budget, rather than on a month-by-month basis.
Additionally, the overall budget for the current year will be “at least this size, or bigger,” he said, so it is not necessary to require a 10% reduction in spending.
O’Laughlin said that the city has a number of large expenses that are annual — such as insurance premiums — and would not fit within such a monthly budget.
“If we don’t pass this, we just shut down City Hall,” she said.
The Council also debated whether extending the prior budget meant using reserves to cover costs. If so, passing the preliminary budget would require a four-fifths super-majority vote of the Council.
The prior year’s budget was balanced, and extending it would not mean using any reserves than were required, last year, O’Laughlin said.
Mayor Pro Tem Nick Lessenevitch disagreed with statements that the city had the cash on hand to cover costs and was not dipping into reserve funds. He contended that the city does not bring in enough revenues on a monthly basis to cover costs incurred during the month.
“I challenge your revenue picture, that says come October, things are going to be good. I think it’s going to be dicey, at best,” he said.
The city’s legal counsel, Marc Tran, said the preliminary budget did not require a four-fifths vote and could be approved by a simple majority of the Council.
The preliminary budget was approved on a 4-1 vote, with Lessenevitch casting the lone dissenting vote.
