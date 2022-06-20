CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council could not break a stalemate on whether to continue the provisions for meeting under emergency measures initiated at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, delaying a decision until the Council’s special meeting, on Wednesday.
The measures, under Gov. Gavin Newsom’s continuing emergency declaration, allow for Council members to participate remotely while suspending some aspects of the Ralph M. Brown Act, the state’s open-meeting law.
“The Council has decided to limit us,” Councilmember Karen Macedonio said, following the initial deadlocked vote.
In the absence of Councilmember Jim Creighton, the Council deadlocked on the matter of extending the measures, something the Council has been approving, each month.
“We allow the governor to use the emergency powers to exert a control over us. I don’t believe that the emergency warrants giving him emergency powers,” Mayor Pro Tem Nick Lessenevitch said in voting to end the measures.
“He has the power regardless of whether we pass this or not,” Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin said.
Lessenevitch contended that the emergency should not have extended longer than three months.
“We’re giving the governor permission to break the law,” he said. “If it costs us something, so be it.”
Macedonio suggested that, since the Legislature is working on revisions to the Brown Act, it is prudent for the Council to continue with the emergency measures in the interim, to allow for flexibility.
“It hasn’t done us any harm; it has helped us,” she said. “I really think this harms our community by not keeping it going.”
O’Laughlin said she has participated remotely from her mother’s house and did not want to publicly list her address, as would be required under the regular Brown Act regulations, but not under the emergency measures.
Councilmember Kelly Kulikoff said the measure has nothing to do with public participation, and that the city can still include members of the public via Zoom during meetings.
“Eventually, we’re going to have to get off of this,” he said.
The city is still operating under the previous approval, until June 23, Interim City Attorney Victor Ponto said.
