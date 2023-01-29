CALIFORNIA CITY — The city will hold a town hall meeting to begin collecting public input on what steps should be taken, as California City’s special parcel tax, which funds public safety, runs out next year.
In following a decades-long practice of relying on a special parcel tax to fund city services, California City voters overwhelmingly approved the most recent tax, in July 2018, with the revenue directed to support the police and fire departments.
The tax was set at a maximum of $182.50 per parcel, per year, with provisions to reduce the amount, each year, under a formula that takes into consideration increases in revenue from sales, property and especially cannabis industry taxes.
Revenue from the cannabis industry — which was just launching at the time of the special tax vote — has not been as robust as predicted, due to factors including difficulty in getting the businesses started and lagging collections.
“We need an immediate discussion on what we plan on doing,” Mayor Pro Tem Ron Smith said. “We need to have good revenue numbers. … We need a clean plan of options and not make this a last-minute, emergent situation.”
Any options the Council considers need to be formulated with input from residents, he said. He called for a town hall on the subject, as soon as possible.
“We need to immediately pursue this discussion,” Smith said.
The discussion should begin with the goal of moving funding for the police and fire departments back into the city’s General Fund, instead of the separate funds now that are based solely on the special tax revenue, and therefore at risk if a tax does not pass. “I will not support any special tax that puts police or fire at risk,” he said.
A special tax that provides supplemental support to these and other departments, as special tax measures in earlier years have been formulated, is an option he supported.
At the time the most recent special tax was passed, many believed the nascent cannabis industry would supply the needed tax base for the city to avoid another special tax measure in the future.
“I honestly believe we’re going to need another special tax,” Councilmember Jim Creighton said. “My questions are how much will it be and how long will we make it?”
Because the city recently contracted with an outside organization to enforce cannabis tax collections, the city may have more revenue from that source, he said.
A series of town hall meetings or workshops will likely be necessary to reach as much of the public as possible and allow time to provide answers to questions.
Fire Chief Jeremy Kosick agreed that town halls will be needed to ensure that the public has “real, factual answers” to their questions.
“Getting proper education to people is going to be key,” he said.
The Council agreed to schedule a town hall on the special tax as soon as possible, and to engage taxpayer associations such as KernTax and the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association in presenting information at it.
Running out of money...in a town that most do not want to live in. Cal-City is a city in decline...I believe hard economic times are "ahead" of us...not behind us, like the grifters (News Media) would like you to believe. Inflation is a tax that hurts everyone...but mainly the poor...But hey Joe Biden (Pedo Pete) did not seem to care about that, when he threw "TRILLIONS" of dollars (freshly printed mind you) into the economy....Enjoy the ROT that most Democrats bring to America...after all if "all" you think about is money (a Democrats God).. then helping the real American's is not a high priority. Enjoy your Tent...Coleman Tent loves Biden (record tent sales)...as does China.
