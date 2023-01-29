CALIFORNIA CITY — The city will hold a town hall meeting to begin collecting public input on what steps should be taken, as California City’s special parcel tax, which funds public safety, runs out next year.

In following a decades-long practice of relying on a special parcel tax to fund city services, California City voters overwhelmingly approved the most recent tax, in July 2018, with the revenue directed to support the police and fire departments.

Jimzan 3
Jimzan 3

Running out of money...in a town that most do not want to live in. Cal-City is a city in decline...I believe hard economic times are "ahead" of us...not behind us, like the grifters (News Media) would like you to believe. Inflation is a tax that hurts everyone...but mainly the poor...But hey Joe Biden (Pedo Pete) did not seem to care about that, when he threw "TRILLIONS" of dollars (freshly printed mind you) into the economy....Enjoy the ROT that most Democrats bring to America...after all if "all" you think about is money (a Democrats God).. then helping the real American's is not a high priority. Enjoy your Tent...Coleman Tent loves Biden (record tent sales)...as does China.

