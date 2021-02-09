CALIFORNIA CITY — The California City City Council is set to consider the adoption of a lease agreement with East Kern Historical Museum Society and approve the purchase of two trucks for the Water Department during a meeting at 6 p.m., today.
The council will discuss and consider the adoption of a lease agreement with East Kern Historical Museum Society for the Bob Parker Scout Lodge.
Public Works Director Joe Barragan presented a lease agreement for EKHMS during the council’s Jan. 26 meeting.
The council directed City Attorney Baron Bettenhausen to prepare an appropriate lease agreement.
He noted in his report two possible issues with the lease agreement. The first being his office could not confirm the EKHMS as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization under the name presented; and the second is the existing lease of the lodge with the Boy Scouts.
The council will also discuss authorizing the purchase of two new 2021 trucks, one Ford F-250 and one F-350 with service beds, from Jim Charlon Ford for $93,995.46.
Previously, during the Jan. 26 meeting, the council approved to purchase two 2021 F-350s from Ford Auto Nation for $89,219.56, but the trucks have since been sold out. The 2021 trucks are also sold out at Jim Burke Ford, the other quote that was provided in the staff report.
Visit http://www.californiacity-ca.gov/CC/index.php/city-council-agendas-minutes/2020-agendas/2021 to read the agenda for Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
To join the meeting via Zoom use Meeting ID 966 8304 2187 or visit http://zoom.us/j/96683042187
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.