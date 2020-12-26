CALIFORNIA CITY — The California City Police Department has been approved to acquire new body-worn cameras.
The City Council voted 4-1 to approve CCPD to purchase 20 body cameras, docking stations and iCloud licenses from Digital Ally during a City Council meeting on Tuesday.
California City Chief of Police Jon Walker said the climate in law enforcement is that body cams are not a luxury but an absolute need.
“This is a must-have,” he said. “So this is the best we’ve been able to find that we can go to and replace the failing system that we currently have.”
The department’s current body cams, which were approved for funding by the Council in 2015, have seen a decline in quality over the last two years, according to the department’s report.
Since purchasing them from Body Cams by Retired Cops, the department has had difficulty getting information technology support since one of the company’s founders died.
Walker said one of the major problems the department is having in court with the current system is that the cameras are not consistent with the user.
“If I go out and I have an incident and they go to pull my body cam for that day, what we’re having is they might pull the body cam for another officer on that day,” he said. “So the consistency and evidence at that point become a problem.”
The body cams that will be purchased from Digital Ally will cost the department $60,383 in total. It will be financed over the next five years — $12,397.60 the first year and $11, 997.60 over the next four.
The money for the body cams will come out of the department’s budget for armory/safety equipment.
Although Walker preferred the body cam from Watch Guard, its 10-hour battery life was one of the deciding factors against it.
“If you look at the Watch Guard, it’s only got a 10- to 12-hour battery life,” he said. “We work at least 12-hour shifts, that’s a problem.”
The extra cost for storage and download was also a negative for the Watch Guard cameras as those services are included for Digital Ally.
“We think it’s the best bang for our buck at $60,000,” Walker said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.