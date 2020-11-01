CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council unanimously approved for the City’s police department to refurbish four retired vehicles.
“This is like a godsend for me,” California City Mayor Chuck McGuire said. “… Some of those vehicles that are on the road right now need to be pulled off and get worked on, and the problem is we don’t have any replacements.”
In a 4-0 vote, with Councilmember Nick Lessenevitch absent, the California City Police Department will be sending four retired Crown Victorians to Wild Rose Motors, which specializes in refurbishing vehicles for police use, in Anaheim.
“So what we want to do is take four, maybe five, of our Crown Vics,” CCPD Lt. Hightower said. “Have them towed down Anaheim and get this ball rolling so we can get new cars out there.”
The police department has eight vehicles in its fleet with five patrol cars that run non-stop. One vehicle was pulled off the line the week prior to the meeting Lt. Hightower said. The longest-running vehicle in the fleet is short of 190,000 miles at the time of the meeting.
In June, the Council approved for the department to purchase two new Ford Explorers. Those vehicles were estimated to be delivered in November, but the department found out through their broker the vehicles would not be ready until late December or January.
Chief Jon Walker decided to seek other options. He reached out to nearby department chiefs such as Chief McLaughlin at Ridgecrest and Chief Helton at McFarland, and was recommended to Wild Rose.
“Chief Walker, he reached out to some guys and he’s thinking outside the box,” Lt. Hightower said.
The refurbishment from Wild Rose includes: replacing the engine and transmission, all new and upgraded suspension and brakes, front headlights and spotlights, bodywork and fresh paint, interior including ungraded seats and door panels. Each vehicle comes with a three-year unlimited mile warranty and a six-week turnaround time.
The Council approved for $100,000 to go to the department for the vehicles. That money will be coming out of the half cent county tax (Fund No. 25) and won’t affect the City’s budget.
“Currently in that fund, we have $264,838,” Lt. Hightower said. “The department generates an average of $10,000 a month in this account. This fund was designed to be used for vehicles, and any other police-related expenses such as equipment and training.”
According to Chief Walker’s report, the refurbishment for a Ford Crown Victoria is $22,500 per vehicle. The department initially requested $90,000 for the project, but the Council felt it was necessary to add an additional $10,000 for the cost of transportation, taxes or other issues with the vehicles that may come up.
During the meeting, Mayor Pro Tem Donald Parris and City Manager Anna Linn confirmed that a towing company Chief Walker reached out to would transport the vehicles for free as a donation to the City.
“I think this is the way to go,” McGuire said. “This is smart thinking. I wish we would have known this sooner.”
