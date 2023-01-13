CALIFORNIA CITY — Having been unable to hire in-house personnel to ensure the city’s cannabis businesses are complying with regulations regarding permits, record-keeping and paying taxes, the City Council agreed to hire an outside consulting firm for the job on a temporary basis.
The California City Fire Department handles compliance with building and safety codes, but the city has not had adequate staff to check on the companies’ internal operations, ensuring they are operating correctly and providing the revenue the city is expecting, interim city manager Jim Hart said.
He recommended CORE Compliance, a firm he had worked with previously in other cities with a cannabis industry and found to be effective.
“They have a broad base of staff that can go in and help to monitor the internal operations of cannabis (companies),” he said.
In Adelanto, the company was able to increase the cannabis tax revenue from less than $1 million to more than $4 million through its activities, Hart said.
CORE Compliance will audit cannabis companies for the cannabis excise tax, dating back to the businesses’ initial operating date, owner Jaimie Lewis said.
“We’ll take a look at the books and records and make sure they have remitted the taxes that are due to the city,” she said.
They will also check to ensure permits and licenses are current.
For cultivation operations, the company will measure the square footage to ensure they are accurately paying taxes based on cultivation area.
“That’s a huge component,” Lewis said.
Reports will be provided to the Council quarterly, with the first one due at the end of April, after cannabis companies’ excise tax due date.
The reports will show revenue generated, including from past due permit renewal fees.
“That’s going to show, I think, a significant jump,” Lewis said. “I can’t wait to see what this effort’s going to show you financially.”
Councilmember Karen Macedonio said clearly, they have to do something.
“This looks like the beginning of going in the right direction,” she said.
The 12-month contract is for $97,600, under which CORE Compliance will provide three staff members for the Cal City activity. This compares to the annual cost of approximately $132,000 for an in-house compliance officer, Hart said.
The cost will be covered by cannabis permit fees and the tax revenue generated by the industry, he said.
Councilmember Ron Smith argued the contract should be paid for strictly from permit fees, as most of the tax revenue is used to offset the special parcel tax that pays for public safety service.
