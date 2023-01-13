CALIFORNIA CITY — Having been unable to hire in-house personnel to ensure the city’s cannabis businesses are complying with regulations regarding permits, record-keeping and paying taxes, the City Council agreed to hire an outside consulting firm for the job on a temporary basis.

The California City Fire Department handles compliance with building and safety codes, but the city has not had adequate staff to check on the companies’ internal operations, ensuring they are operating correctly and providing the revenue the city is expecting, interim city manager Jim Hart said.

