CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council, tonight, will discuss setting the annual rate for the special property tax that supports the Police and Fire departments.
California City voters approved the special parcel tax in July 2018, with the revenue directed to support public safety operations. The tax was set at a maximum of $182.50 per parcel per year, with provisions to reduce the amount each year under a formula that takes into consideration increases in revenue from sales, property and marijuana industry taxes.
Based on that formula, the reduction in the parcel tax rate, for 2022-2023, should be $36.50, setting the annual rate at $146, according to the staff report.
Last year, after several attempts, the Council set the rate at $153.30, using the specified formula and finalized revenue figures, in August. The delay was created as the revenue figures were finalized.
Prior councils lowered the annual rate beyond what was required under the formula. In 2019-2020, when the reduction under the formula was zero, the Council lowered it to $172.50. In 2020-2021, the Council set the rate at $153.
Last year, the Council debate centered on how the tax rate was intended to impact the Police and Fire departments’ budgets, whether they were to be backfilled by the General Fund and whether the tax should reflect any increases in their budgets over time, or if they were to be frozen at 2018 levels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.