Firefighter

The City Council, tonight, will discuss setting the annual rate for a special parcel tax that supports the California City Police Department and Fire Department, seen here battling a car fire, in May.

 Photo courtesy of California City Fire Department

CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council, tonight, will discuss setting the annual rate for the special property tax that supports the Police and Fire departments.

California City voters approved the special parcel tax in July 2018, with the revenue directed to support public safety operations. The tax was set at a maximum of $182.50 per parcel per year, with provisions to reduce the amount each year under a formula that takes into consideration increases in revenue from sales, property and marijuana industry taxes.

