CALIFORNIA CITY — With a budget that is already nearly four months overdue, the City Council, on Tuesday, agreed to contract with a firm for a specialized system that is designed to make the process more efficient and create a more accessible final product.

In seeking ways to quickly and effectively complete the 2022-2023 fiscal year budget, city staff recommended ClearGov Inc., as a cost-effective means to develop the budget, without having to pay hundreds of thousands in software upgrades, Interim City Manager Jim Hart said.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.