CALIFORNIA CITY — With a budget that is already nearly four months overdue, the City Council, on Tuesday, agreed to contract with a firm for a specialized system that is designed to make the process more efficient and create a more accessible final product.
In seeking ways to quickly and effectively complete the 2022-2023 fiscal year budget, city staff recommended ClearGov Inc., as a cost-effective means to develop the budget, without having to pay hundreds of thousands in software upgrades, Interim City Manager Jim Hart said.
The contract is $19,240 for the first year, and $16,360 for each of the following two years. The higher initial cost covers one-time set-up.
The company specializes in local government budgeting and has a track record of creating budgets for many California cities and districts, including West Hollywood, Oroville, Pismo Beach and Hemet.
“This group has committed to having the (budget) document ready for us, before the end of November,” Hart said. “My goal is to have this sitting Council to approve the budget for 2022-23.”
The mayor and two Council seats are up in the Nov. 8 election; new members would be seated, in December.
ClearGov will simplify the budget process by coordinating the various departments contributing information with the finance department all on the same platform, Joe Eiskant of ClearGov said in a presentation to the Council.
“We truly pride ourselves that this can be an easy transition,” Eiskant said.
The company performs the onboarding of existing data from the city’s financial software into its system, which is easy for the staff, council and public to use, he said.
While ClearGov has five different modules, California City will use the operational budget platform and digital budget book.
“Working for a quick budget adoption, presenting to Council, we found that these two modules will help (City Accountant) Kenny (Cooper) and (Interim City Manager) Jim (Hart) achieve your deadlines,” Eiskant said.
The operational budget platform will allow staff to build the budget in the cloud, with individual departments submitting their budgets virtually to Cooper, who will use those figures to set out the overall budget. This system eliminates the need for sending separate spreadsheets, emails and other communications back and forth during the process; everyone is working from the same platform.
The information will then be used to autofill the digital budget book, the document that provides the details of the budget itself, alongside the figures. The system will automatically create charts, graphs and other representations of the budget.
A lot of the budget book information, such as the city’s demographics, will be automatically included by ClearGov.
That digital budget book will be available in a PDF form suitable for printing and an interactive form posted on the city’s website, hosted by ClearGov. Users can search through the document to find fund summaries, department budgets, fund sources and the like.
“It’s a really easy, digestible budget book,” Eiskant said. “It’s completely editable by the finance team; however, you want to present this information.”
The ready availability of the budget book was something staff felt was critical in building the budget, so that anyone could access it without having to come to City Hall, Hart said.
Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin said she liked the consistency offered by this system, as every consultant that has been hired in the past has had their own program.
“If we have our own program, that’s consistent over and over, we’re not reinventing the wheel,” she said.
