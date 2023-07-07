CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council agreed to continue spending at the same levels as 25% of 2022-2023 fiscal year budget for three months into the new fiscal year, to provide staff with the time necessary to complete preparations on the new budget.

The city is required by state law to pass a budget prior to the July 1 start of the fiscal year. At its June 27 meeting, the Council approved the staff request to continue the current budget until Sept. 30.

