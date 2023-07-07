CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council agreed to continue spending at the same levels as 25% of 2022-2023 fiscal year budget for three months into the new fiscal year, to provide staff with the time necessary to complete preparations on the new budget.
The city is required by state law to pass a budget prior to the July 1 start of the fiscal year. At its June 27 meeting, the Council approved the staff request to continue the current budget until Sept. 30.
Acting City Manager Inge Elmes said the goal is to complete the new budget by the end of August, but requested the additional time to ensure it can be finished.
The process will allow for a more detailed looks at the proposed budget, with presentations to the council by each department head.
“That’s going to take time,” she said.
The spending cap of the equivalent of three months’ expenses does include exceptions for costs that are paid annually, such as insurance premiums, or are otherwise not a monthly expense.
Councilmember Jim Creighton initially proposed extending the budget one month at a time, capped at one-twelfth the expenses, with council approval each month.
Councilmember Karen Macedonio, who cast the lone dissenting vote on the extension, also supported only one month of an emergency spending authority, covering only salaries, benefits and utilities expenses. Any other spending must be approved by the council.
It is “fiscally irresponsible” to approve anything longer than that, she said, as the most recent financial update, in May, showed revenues were not keeping up with expenses.
“We know our costs are significantly increased,” she said.
Finance Manager Kenny Cooper said the May report was a snapshot that did not reflect the complete revenue picture, as portions of the property tax revenues are not received until June and it takes some time after the end of the year to finalize revenues and expenses.
“I don’t think that 30 days would be fair,” Mayor Pro Tem Ron Smith said of the proposals to only extend the budget by a month.
Under pressure to complete it quickly may result in mistakes and short cuts being made that will not be of benefit, he said.
The city has a history in recent years of not finalizing budgets until well into the fiscal year. The Fiscal Year 2022-2023 was not approved until March, more than halfway through the year for which it applied. This is the sixth year in a row the city has had to continue the previous budget into the new fiscal year.
