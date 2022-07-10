CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council, on Tuesday, will consider essentially extending the 2021-2022 budget, for the first few months of the new fiscal year, until a new budget can be completed.
The 2022-2023 Fiscal Year began, on July 1. The state requires local governments to pass a budget for the coming year, by June 30.
This is the fifth year in a row the city has not had a budget passed by the deadline. Last year, the budget was not approved until December, halfway through the fiscal year for which it applied.
The Council will be asked to consider, as a preliminary 2022-2023 budget, continuing spending at the 2021-2022 levels, though Oct. 31. This will meet the state requirements for having a budget in place for the fiscal year, while allowing time “to obtain vital information on both revenues and expenditures,” according to the staff report by City Manager Doug Dunford.
Such information is expected in the coming weeks to use for projections for both negotiating with the city’s bargaining units and preparing a final budget, for 2022-2023, according to the staff report.
The intention is to present a finalized budget, in mid-September.
Last month, Dunford requested to contract with Andy Heath Financial Services to help complete the budget, by mid-September, but the Council denied his request, citing concerns about the firm’s performance with the city when hired in the past.
Also on Tuesday’s agenda is a request from Dunford to contract with Beauchaise Consulting Group to act as an interim human resources director. The position has been vacant for two years, and recruiting efforts have not been successful.
The city is also operating under performance improvement plans for its risk management insurance coverage, based in part to human resource-related employment issues.
The City Council meeting begins at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 21000 Hacienda Blvd., or via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83153587815
