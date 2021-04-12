CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council is set to hear proposals for improvements for Borax Bill park and hear a recommendation for which engineering firm is best suited to map the City’s water infrastructure system.
At Council’s upcoming meeting on Tuesday, Off-Highway Vehicle Manager Inge Elmes seeks to get approval to purchase cameras and an alarm system for Borax Bill Park and Station in the 16300 block of 20 Mule Team Parkway.
The OHV Department’s staff report states there is currently no system in place and the new system would be intended for the purpose to monitor the park and provide information to the police department when vandalism and trespassing occurs.
Elmes is recommending for the Council to approve the purchase of cameras with 360-degree viewing and an alarm system from Digitech to not exceed $5,000 from the OHV Permit Fund while all parts will have a one-year warranty.
Additionally, the OHV Department is seeking approval to purchase a carport to not exceed $11,000 from the OHV Permit Fund.
The department has several grant-funded vehicles that sit in an uncovered parking area. The carport would provide much-needed protection from the extreme conditions of the desert.
A building permit will be submitted for construction and designs will include 10 parking spaces.
The Council is also scheduled to hear a recommendation to enter a service agreement with Arrow Engineering Services, Inc. of Lancaster to map the City’s water system. That information will be compiled and entered into a computer-aided drafting and geographic information system.
A Request For Proposal on this project was approved at the Council’s Dec. 8 meeting. Since then staff has collected proposals and a panel was assembled to review and discuss them before making their recommendation.
If approved, the project would cost $312,583 from the Water Fund split between two budget cycles for fiscal years 2020/2021 and 2021/2022.
The City Council will meet on Tuesday at 6 p.m. via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/97096552508
Those wishing to join by phone can call in at 669-900-9128. The meeting ID is 970 9655 2508.
