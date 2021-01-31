CALIFORNIA CITY — The purchase of two new trucks and 16 water sample stations for the Public Works Department has been approved by the City Council.
During Tuesday’s City Council meeting, Public Works Director Joe Barragan presented three bids for two new 2021 Ford F-350 Trucks with service beds.
In a 4-1 vote, the Council approved for the City’s Purchasing Agent to purchase the two new trucks from Ford Auto Nation for $89,219.56.
“We need equipment, we need trucks; we need material; (and) we need things that make the job better, faster so we can cut down on overtime,” Barragan said. “And we can actually make our employees feel a little bit better, that we’re not abusing them or taking advantage of them by not providing the stuff they need to do the job they need to get done.”
The previous City Council approved the purchase of two new trucks in the current budget for the water department staff.
Barragan said that one of the department’s water operators tracked down the three bids for an F-350 because of the amount of towing that staff does.
“The previous water supervisor determined that the F-250 was what they wanted,” he said. “The employee that took this on, with 30 years experience, he said that we tow a lot of stuff and we need vehicles that we can rely on for towing. That’s why we went with the F-350.”
Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin, who voted against the vehicle purchase, expressed she had an issue with buying new vehicles and said the best price point is to buy vehicles that are three years old.
“To me, spending $90,000 on two new vehicles is something that I personally can’t justify,” she said.
Barragan said there are tens of thousands of dollars of vehicles that are useless to the city just sitting in the department’s yard that were bought at General Service Administration auctions.
“The last four F-450 trucks that were bought, that are service trucks with beds, look really nice but they all have serious engine problems,” he said. “We were down to one out of the four (trucks) and that one just went down last week as well.”
In addition to the trucks, the Council also approved the purchase of 16 Ferguson-K88 Sampling Stations for $15,019.98.
Barragan said the new stations will help reduce the amount of time spent retrieving samples, and help reduce the possibility of obtaining a “dirty” sample.
This expense was not budgeted for this fiscal year for the city but the public works director addressed the urgency of the replacement because the staff has already received three dirty samples.
“When you go look at the sample stations they’re very corroded, very dirty; they’re beat-up,” Barragan said. “Some of them are decades old, so it’s time to replace them.”
The director said that every time the department gets a dirty sample it creates more paperwork and reports they have to submit to the state. Water samples are taken every week on a rotation and Barragan estimated they take 17 to 25 samples a month.
Because this project was not budgeted for, Barragan said the funding for the project will come from a project that was removed by the Council at the last budget meeting.
