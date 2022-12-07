CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council will meet in a special session at noon, on Thursday, to consider a proposed budget for the 2022-2023 fiscal year, which began in July.
The meeting will be in the Council Chambers in City Hall, 21000 Hacienda Blvd., and also may be viewed via Zoom.
The proposed budget is $5.64 million for the General Fund, which covers most of the city’s day-to-day expenses. This is $1.13 million less than the 2021-2022 budget, and, with projected revenues of $7.6 million, will leave the city with a nearly $2 million surplus, according to the budget proposal.
The proposed budget also includes nearly $3.7 million for the Police Department, a reduction of 17% over the previous year, and $3.36 million for the Fire Department, a reduction of 10% over the previous year.
The budget overall is balanced, according to the staff report, with a few exceptions. One is the Police Department, which carries a $327,850 deficit, due to an ongoing personnel manner. Others are the Tierra Del Sol golf course, which has a deficit of $283,400 on expenditures of $465,900, which are 22% lower than last year; and the airport, which has an $89,129 deficit on $309,629 in expenditures, an increase of 12% over last year.
The budget includes only one additional staff position proposed, that of a deputy fire marshal to assist with cannabis industry enforcement, according to the staff report.
The proposed budget also includes recommendations for expenditures of the nearly $3 million remaining in funds allocated to the city through the American Rescue Plan Act. These are largely vehicles and equipment for various city departments, including the fire, public works and parks and recreation departments.
The city has been operating under an extension of the 2021-2022 budget for five months while awaiting development of the new budget.
In October, the city hired a consulting firm to complete this year’s budget and the next two years.
Interim City Manager Jim Hart said, at that time, that his goal was “to have this sitting Council to approve the budget for 2022-23.”
The mayor and two Council seats were up in the Nov. 8 election, the results of which are set to be finalized by Friday evening.
Cal City is a city in decline....I would never invest in Cal City.
