CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council will meet in a special session at noon, on Thursday, to consider a proposed budget for the 2022-2023 fiscal year, which began in July.

The meeting will be in the Council Chambers in City Hall, 21000 Hacienda Blvd., and also may be viewed via Zoom.

Cal City is a city in decline....I would never invest in Cal City.

