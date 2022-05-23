CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council, on Tuesday, will revisit a request to censure Councilmember Kelly Kulikoff over comments he made in an email to then-Interim City Manager Anne Ambrose.
The Council had tabled the request following a discussion at the Feb. 22 meeting, after the two met during a recess and made progress toward reconciling their differences.
Ambrose is no longer with the city; her term as interim city manager ended, April 28, after the City Council hired City Manager Doug Dunford.
The censure item is again on the meeting agenda for discussion. Interim City Attorney Victor Ponto provides background on the matter and a censure resolution for the Council’s consideration, but no makes no recommendation in the staff report.
Ambrose made the request to censure Kulikoff following an email he sent to her and copied to several others in which, while arguing to include an item on the upcoming Council agenda, he makes comments that Ambrose took as allegations of corruption.
The situation stemmed from the Nov. 23 Council meeting, when Kulikoff requested an item for the Dec. 14 meeting agenda to discuss a breach of contract between developer Josh Meister and the city.
In a Dec. 9 email to Ambrose, he provided the agenda report for the item. Ambrose responded that the agenda had already been completed, so the item could not be added. In addition, she said that she wanted to complete additional research on the subject, including possible extensions to the contract in question, to be prepared for Council discussion.
Kulikoff’s response, on Dec. 10, is the email in question. After stating it was not too late to add the item and that Ambrose does not have authority to set the agenda, it continued: “Behind the scene handshakes to further your career or pocketbook is both illegal and corrupt. The community deserves open and honest discussion. Not secret meetings among friends to push special interests. I’ve been in this city for far too long to know exactly how city government screws over its people and it isn’t always city council members that are the impediment.”
According to the staff report, Ambrose requested either an apology by Kulikoff to herself and the other people copied on the email or an action by the Council to repudiate the statements.
The discussion during the Feb. 22 meeting centered on requirements for including items on the Council agenda, and Kulikoff’s First Amendment rights.
After hearing Kulikoff’s defense and from the public, Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin suggested a recess so the two parties could meet in private to come to a resolution.
When the Council meeting came out of recess, Labor Counsel Thomas O’Connell reported that progress was made and the censure was tabled.
There has been no public discussion of the issue since that time.
