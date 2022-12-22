CALIFORNIA CITY — The California City Police Department will switch to a computerized testing system for hiring dispatchers, one which officials believe will result in a more efficient and effective hiring process.
The City Council, on Dec. 13, unanimously approved testing through CritiCall, which Police Chief Jesse Hightower said evaluates candidates on the real aspects of the dispatcher job and is designed to measure the skills and abilities needed for today’s complex, computerized dispatch environment.
The testing will cost the Department $1,695 annually to use.
The Department has been using testing through the state’s Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST), which is a written and audio test provided at no charge.
However, Hightower said he feels the POST test is not the best suited, as the dropout rate is 65% or more.
“If I’m able to get 10 applicants, I’m very lucky to get four that pass this test,” he said.
A number of other agencies are moving away from the POST testing and using CritiCall, he added.
This testing eliminates the need for proctors and their added overtime cost of about $1,030 per test, along with the work and expense to compile and securely handle the large quantities of paper involved with the POST test.
Additionally, the computerized CritiCall results are available immediately, rather than requiring a lengthy wait to mail the test to POST and later receive the results, adding to the length of the recruitment process, Hightower said.
CritiCall also allows the Department to quickly schedule testing for applicants as they are received, and with immediately available scores, set up interviews for those who pass, “thus making the turn-around time from the application received to test taken incredibly fast” and improving the hiring process, he said.
As an example of the lengthy current process using the POST testing, Hightower said he has a dispatcher starting this week, who applied for the position, in March, and took the test, in June.
“That’s nine months that this process sometimes takes,” he said.
The CritiCall program is POST-approved and used by both the Tehachapi and Ridgecrest police departments, Hightower said.
Applicants receive a study guide to help them prepare for the test, which may be done on any computer at the Department, without the need for a proctor to supervise it, Hightower said, in response to a question from Councilmember Jim Creighton.
“It sounds like it’s going to save us money right off the bat,” Councilmember Ron Smith said.
