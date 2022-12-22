Cal City

The California City Police Department will switch to a computerized testing program for dispatcher applicants, one which provides a better real-world evaluation and which will make the hiring process more efficient.

 Valley Press files

CALIFORNIA CITY — The California City Police Department will switch to a computerized testing system for hiring dispatchers, one which officials believe will result in a more efficient and effective hiring process.

The City Council, on Dec. 13, unanimously approved testing through CritiCall, which Police Chief Jesse Hightower said evaluates candidates on the real aspects of the dispatcher job and is designed to measure the skills and abilities needed for today’s complex, computerized dispatch environment.

