CALIFORNIA CITY —  After nearly seven years of existence, California City is working to fully track and enforce its commercial cannabis industry, which has grown with incomplete oversight from the city.

A consultant hired in January to ensure the city’s cannabis businesses comply with city and state regulations is still working to gather information to have a complete picture of the industry, including site inspections to reconcile records with the actual businesses, “to identify and document the current state of cannabis and compliance in the city,” consultant Jaimie Lewis of CORE Compliance told the City Council at its April 25 meeting.

