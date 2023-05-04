CALIFORNIA CITY — After nearly seven years of existence, California City is working to fully track and enforce its commercial cannabis industry, which has grown with incomplete oversight from the city.
A consultant hired in January to ensure the city’s cannabis businesses comply with city and state regulations is still working to gather information to have a complete picture of the industry, including site inspections to reconcile records with the actual businesses, “to identify and document the current state of cannabis and compliance in the city,” consultant Jaimie Lewis of CORE Compliance told the City Council at its April 25 meeting.
The state Department of Cannabis Control lists more than 100 state licenses for businesses in the city in various stages, including active and expired. Understanding the actual status of the businesses associated with those licenses is part of the firm’s initial work. Some operators have multiple licenses but have allowed some to expire due to a change in their business plans, Lewis said.
Some active businesses have stated they were unaware of the need to renew permits with the city annually.
“This is not an uncommon thing to hear in the cannabis community when enforcement has not been done,” Lewis said.
Those who have not renewed permits in the past will be assessed for past years. This could yield an estimated $283,000 as businesses come into compliance and pay past years’ renewal fees.
In its initial efforts, the firm found that the majority of operating businesses do not have valid city business licenses, and some understood that they did not need them, she said.
Rectifying this is estimated to bring an additional $3,750 to city coffers, she said.
On-site inspections have begun, with 21 completed, to ensure cultivators have accurately reported the amount of space dedicated to growing cannabis, as this is the basis for the taxing the enterprise.
“There’s nothing like seeing the actual operation taking place to confirm,” Lewis said.
Those on-site inspections are expected to be completed by the end of June.
Financial audits began this month, with information provided by the companies. Companies are given 30 days to correct any liabilities found; if they do not, they will be referred to the state to revoke their licenses.
Mayor Pro Tem Ron Smith, who has opposed the cannabis industry in Cal City since its inception in 2016, argued for an indefinite halt to any new permits for cannabis businesses until the city has a complete plan for uniform application, compliance and enforcement of the existing businesses.
“Our system is broken. A hard reset is needs to get everything in order,” he said.
He argued that the city’s cannabis ordinance called for an administrator to oversee the industry and tax collection on it, a position that has never been filled.
However, when a cannabis compliance officer position was requested by then-city manager Anna Linn, in 2019, Smith as a council member argued against the proposal, stating it was unnecessary and the tasks could be handled by existing staff.
The city staff is refining the job description for a cannabis compliance officer to include tax administration, acting City Manager Inge Elmes said.
The city has also created a task force with the various entities involved in oversight of the industry, including the Fire Department, which through its code enforcement oversees the building and safety aspects of the industry.
“This is a fixable problem,” cannabis business owner Josh Meister said.
Smith’s requested pause did not have the full support of any other council members and was widely opposed by members of the public who saw it as a means of thwarting the industry on which the city is relying to build a tax base.
“That’s just going to slam the door for our city,” former Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin said. “We need to keep moving forward because this is the only industrial base. It would be a major mistake to do a pause now.”
Mayor Kelly Kulikoff said city staff needs to be given the opportunity to address the issues with oversight and compliance without locking out new businesses, calling for “a priority, not a pause.”
Countering Smith’s argument that any cannabis business not in compliance with the city’s ordinance is an illegal business, Kulikoff noted that these businesses must be afforded due process and the opportunity to come into compliance.
When Smith’s motion for an indefinite pause failed on a 3-2 vote, with Kulikoff joining him. A subsequent motion, however, to not halt new applications and instead prioritize fixing the compliance system passed on a 4-1, with only Smith dissenting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.