CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council on Tuesday reallocated funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, shifting more than a million dollars from a project that was deemed to be infeasible to other uses.
The council in March approved three projects for the more than $2.5 million remaining in the city’s ARPA allocation. This included some $1.3 million for a project proposed by Mayor Kelly Kulikoff to convert a short stretch of California City Boulevard, the city’s main traffic thoroughfare, into a pedestrian-friendly area modeled after Lancaster’s The BLVD.
Upon a closer look at what such a project would entail, it became clear the allocated funds would not be enough, Kulikoff said.
Instead, he proposed reallocating those funds for other recreation projects, including additional funds for the skatepark project approved originally; a cattail cutter to clear the vegetation from around the lake in Central Park; replacing a small bridge in Central Park; and a splash pad, the site of which was left undesignated in the staff report.
The bridge project was ultimately deemed to be infeasible, with costs likely to exceed the $50,000 outlined for it. Instead, Kulikoff proposed adding those funds to the already funded golf course clubhouse project.
Kulikoff suggested locating the splash pad at either Central Park or even by City Hall, areas where it would be very visible to those passing through town.
Oaks, however, said Balsitis Park, on the city’s west side, would be the best location. That part of the city is home to many children who are underserved by recreation opportunities and unable to access Central Park on the other side of town, she said.
At Central Park, it would attract the resident ducks and geese, causing a health problem with their waste that would be recirculated with the water, she said.
Councilmember Jim Creighton opposed reallocating the funds to additional large projects and suggested instead supporting a number of smaller needs, referring to a list drawn up for a February discussion on the funds. This list included repairs for the police station, a walking path at Central Park or a new audio-visual system for the Council Chambers.
Kulikoff said a lot of small projects would not really show progress to the community, and amenities such as a skate park and splash pad will provide visible services to the community.
Some residents spoke in favor of Creighton’s approach to fulfill many smaller needs in the city.
Calling Kulikoff’s proposal “ridiculous,” resident Shawn Bradley said he supported spreading the benefit of the funding among more people in the community than the proposed projects would.
Resident DJ Twohig said the ARPA funds should instead be used to improve the city’s failing water system.
“Water production, storage and distribution is too important to ignore,” he said.
The council ultimately approved allocating an additional $200,000 to the skate park project, $800,000 for the splash pad at Balsitis Park, $120,000 for a cattail cutter and all remaining funds — including any left if other projects come in at a lower cost — to the golf course clubhouse.
The vote was 3-2, with Creighton and Councilmember Karen Macedonio dissenting.
The city was awarded approximately $3.3 million as part of the $1.9 trillion federal stimulus bill intended to aid communities and governments in public health and economic recovery from the COVID-19 epidemic.
The act was signed in March 2021. The funds must be obligated for projects by the end of 2024 and spent by the end of 2026.
Prior to the March vote, about $800,000 of the funding was allocated for an IT project to repair damage caused by a June 2021 cyber attack and to upgrade the city’s computer systems with increased security.
Regulations regarding how the funds may be spent have been loosened since the original award, allowing the city greater latitude in allocating them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.