CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council on Tuesday reallocated funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, shifting more than a million dollars from a project that was deemed to be infeasible to other uses.

The council in March approved three projects for the more than $2.5 million remaining in the city’s ARPA allocation. This included some $1.3 million for a project proposed by Mayor Kelly Kulikoff to convert a short stretch of California City Boulevard, the city’s main traffic thoroughfare, into a pedestrian-friendly area modeled after Lancaster’s The BLVD.

