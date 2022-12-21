CALIFORNIA CITY — The city’s search for a new, full-time city manager will begin shortly, after the City Council, on Dec. 14, agreed to re-engage, for only the costs of materials, with the recruiter used to hire the previous one.
The city has employed Jim Hart as interim city manager, since September, when former city manager Doug Dunford resigned after less than five months. Hart, a retired city administrator, can work for Cal City only part-time, as he is restricted to 960 hours of work in a fiscal year, a condition of his retirement benefits.
Ralph Anderson & Associates was hired, in October 2021, by the city, for a nationwide search that resulted in hiring Dunford. Due to his short tenure, the firm’s Fred Wilson has agreed to conduct another search for only the cost of printing and similar materials, Hart said. This is estimated to be between $2,000 and $4,000.
“No doubt we need this; we need a permanent city manager,” Councilmember Jim Creighton said. “I’m all in, in getting this done.”
Councilmember Karen Macedonio requested that Wilson make a presentation to the Council about the recruitment effort, something Hart said he would arrange.
“I think we would like to clarify the process and the timeline so that we have clarity on what it is that we’re going to be taking on,” she said.
Hart said the Council has received a copy of the brochure previously used by the firm, and asked that they make any suggestions for modifications for this recruitment round.
Wilson is ready to begin the recruitment “right away,” Hart said. If the process is opened now, it could be closed by the end of January and the Council could proceed with interviews and a selection.
The city manager’s office in California City has been in flux since former city manager Anna Linn resigned, in July 2021.
Former City of Palmdale executive Anne Ambrose was hired as interim city manager the same night as Linn’s resignation. Ambrose served in the position, until May, when Dunford’s tenure began.
Hart stepped in as interim city manager immediately following Dunford’s resignation.
"""the costs of materials""" what was that?.... a 12 pack ;)
