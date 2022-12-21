Doug Dunford

CALIFORNIA CITY — The city’s search for a new, full-time city manager will begin shortly, after the City Council, on Dec. 14, agreed to re-engage, for only the costs of materials, with the recruiter used to hire the previous one.

The city has employed Jim Hart as interim city manager, since September, when former city manager Doug Dunford resigned after less than five months. Hart, a retired city administrator, can work for Cal City only part-time, as he is restricted to 960 hours of work in a fiscal year, a condition of his retirement benefits.

