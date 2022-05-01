CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council, on Friday, agreed to hire a colleague of incoming city manager Doug Dunsford to serve as interim human resources director, helping to bring on the several staff members deemed necessary for the city’s successful operation.
Greg Greeson is a retired city manager who first met Dunsford when the two were employed in Escalon, Calif., where Greeson was city manager when Dunsford joined the city as police chief.
Later, the two served together in the same roles in Gustine, where Dunsford most recently served as city manager.
Since retiring, Greeson has held another part-time city manager position, as well as negotiating contracts.
He has about 26 years total in city government, with extensive experience in human resources and contract negotiations, he said.
“Doug is a very good friend,” Greeson said. “I’m aware that California City has a lot of challenges ahead of it right now. I’m willing to come out of retirement out of a desire, one, to help him (Dunsford) and, two, to help California City. I think my experience as a city manager and some of the things I’ve done for those cities will help you to find the right people you need, in the right positions, so you can continue to move forward.”
One such experience that is of specific interest to Cal City is his work in negotiating a development agreement with the first cannabis business to come to Gustine.
“This is part of the shift of the new administration,” Interim City Attorney Victor Ponto said of hiring Greeson, who will be part of Dunsford’s team.
“There is a lack of administrative department heads. This position is being filled … to help Mr. Dunsford and the residents of Cal City to manage the city and get some good policies in place,” Ponto said.
Because he is retired from public service, Greeson will be employed under the public employee pension program as a Cal PERS retired annuitant. This means he may work a maximum of 960 hours per year, at an hourly rate, without jeopardizing his retirement benefits.
City Council approval is required to comply with regulations regarding this type of hiring.
Greeson will be paid $58.96 per hour, up to 960 hours. The hourly pay is the same as the vacant human resources director position in the city’s salary scale. He will not receive any other benefits.
The city budgeted for a human resources director in the current budget; Greeson’s pay will be covered under that budget item.
Like Dunsford, Greeson’s employment begins, Monday.
