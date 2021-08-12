CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council will hold a Town Hall meeting to gather community input on how best to spend an anticipated $3.4 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds over the next two years.
The Town Hall will be held at 6 p.m. on Sept. 9 at City Hall, 21000 Hacienda Blvd. It will also be available via Zoom.
The anticipated funds are part of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Act signed into law on March 11.
The City already received the first payment of $1.69 million on July 31.
The second payment of the same amount is expected in June 2022, according to the staff report.
“We need to get a plan. We need to know as a city how we’re going to do this,” Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin said. “We would like community input on how we should use those funds.”
The City Council on Tuesday discussed the best means of collecting community input on how to spend the one-time funds, hoping to gain as much participation as possible.
Interim City Manager Anne Ambrose said she has asked staff to assemble a list of potential items for the funding, but wanted to ensure the community had opportunity to weigh in as well.
Councilmember Kelly Kulikoff suggested having the discussion during a regular Council meeting, as the scheduled gathering is more likely to attract residents than a separate meeting.
However, other members of the council argued the regular meetings — which already typically have a full agenda of other city business — is not the most optimal forum for a broader conversation on the potential uses for the funding and how to prioritize it.
Like other City Council workshops, the Council will not be able to take any action during the Town Hall, but may gather information from the community to inform subsequent actions.
There are some limitations to how the relief funds may be used. These include supporting emergency COVID-19 response efforts, replacing local public sector revenues, supporting immediate economic stabilization for businesses and households and addressing systemic public health and economic challenges, Ambrose said.
In addition, the funds may be used by the city for Capital Improvement priorities in water and sewer infrastructure, as well as broadband infrastructure.
Councilmember Jim Creighton questioned whether water and sewer projects could be eligible as those systems are enterprise funds, supported by ratepayers, not general tax revenues.
“If we can’t use this money for enterprise funds, water and sewer are out,” he said.
The Council requested a detailed list of the eligible categories for projects for the funding prior to the Town Hall, to answer questions such as regarding enterprise funds.
“We can certainly look at key areas that are either on or off the table,” Ambrose said.
The discussion will also need to focus on projects that are suitable for the one-time funding, she said.
