CALIFORNIA CITY — Santa Claus is coming to town, as California City prepares to kick off the holiday season.
The festivities begin at 4:30 p.m., Friday, with music prior to the 5 p.m. lighting of the Christmas tree, in front of City Hall, 21000 Hacienda Blvd.
Immediately following the tree-lighting, the traditional Christmas light parade will step off, heading from City Hall, eastbound down California City Boulevard to Conklin Avenue and into Central Park, where the Holiday Village will take place.
“We have had a great response” to the return of the parade, with about 35 entries, Parks and Recreation Supervisor Theresa Oaks said. “It should be a fairly good turnout.”
Santa Claus will be found at the end of the parade, where he will take up residence at the Holiday Village for the weekend.
The free event will feature food and gift vendors, music, a bounce house and more for guests to enjoy. Lighted displays will be arrayed in the park for holiday photo opportunities.
“It’s a great place to do a little bit of Christmas shopping,” Oaks said.
The Holiday Village will run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., on Friday, from noon to 8 p.m., on Saturday, and from noon to 5 p.m., on Sunday.
Volunteers have been hard at work organizing the annual event and more hands are always welcome, Oaks said.
“This is an event that does require community help and input,” she said.
Central Park is at 10460 Heather Ave. The Holiday Village will take place in the Strata Center and throughout the park.
