CALIFORNIA CITY — The California City Council is scheduled to have its regular meeting at 6 p.m., today via Zoom.
The council is set for a public hearing to consider an appeal of the Planning Commission’s denial to amend standards for off-street parking facilities.
The current city municipal code, Section 9-2.209, for off-street parking facilities currently states: “The parking area, aisles and access drives shall be surfaced with an asphalt concrete surfacing.”
City staff finds the term “asphalt concrete surfacing” too vague and restrictive.
The former Planning Commission held a public hearing on Dec. 3 to amend the code. It was voted, 2-1 in favor of the amendment, but failed because it takes a vote of three Commissioners to amend a city municipal code.
City Manager Anna Linn and the former City Council filed an appeal in December, following the denial of the amendment and requested the item be heard as a public hearing at a City Council meeting.
The council is also set to review and approve a reward policy and create budget lines for rewards, going forward.
A $25,000 reward was previously approved by the council for information in finding Orson West, 3, and Orrin West, 4, who were reported missing from their home on Dec. 21. It was requested that a reward policy be drafted and brought before the council.
They will also hear from Fire Chief Jeremy Kosick about a Mutual Aid Agreement between the city’s fire department and the Edwards Air Force Base Fire Department.
EAFB reached out to Kosick to enter into the agreement for improved emergency resources, response capabilities and provide enhanced environmental protection.
Residents can tune into the meeting at 6 p.m. via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/96483934370, the meeting ID is 964 8393 4370.
To join the meeting by phone, call 669-900-9128.
