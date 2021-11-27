CALIFORNIA CITY — California City officials are considering easing some requirements for developments in industrial zones that are seen as being roadblocks to completing projects that could add much-needed tax base for the city.
The discussion, during the Nov. 23 City Council meeting, arose from requests by developers seeking to have projects approved who argued that some of the requirements for public improvements such as curbs, sidewalks and gutters and street lighting are too costly and unnecessary in the areas where their projects are located.
These requirements are part of the standards for industrial zones that are conditions for approval. As it stands, city staff does not see a way to reduce or waive those conditions within the existing regulations, said Paul Junker, a planner contracted to the city.
Establishing these business developments is a priority for the city.
“That’s really what’s driving this discussion,” Junker said.
The industrial areas in question are also somewhat removed from the more populated areas of the city, lessening the need for such improvements as sidewalks and street lights, he said.
Development standards are important, Junker said.
“These standards protect the health and safety of the community, they foster economic development and growth, but they also represent really big costs for the development community,” he said. “Getting these standards right so that they both meet the city’s needs and are as reasonable in the obligation as they can be on the developers is a really important balancing act.”
One way the standards may be altered is in the timing of when improvements are required, and how to ensure improvements are in place when they are needed.
“We don’t need improvements too early,” Junker said, citing the city’s early development, which laid out a water system that serves far-flung areas long before it is needed, if ever.
“It is fine to defer construction of improvements, but if we’re going to defer, we really need to have a game plan of what’s going to get built, when it’s going to get built and we need surety it’s going to happen,” he said.
Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin said she has heard complaints from developers who feel like the rules have already been changed, because some earlier projects were not required to follow the standards as they are being enforced now.
“There’s a perception that it’s not fair, that some people didn’t have to follow the rules and now some people are,” she said. “To change the rules midstream (by requiring adherence to the requirements) definitely causes a hardship.”
In September, the city contracted with Interwest to provide planning services, as the Planning Department has been without a full-time planner since April.
In the past, the Planning Department’s practices did not comply with city code, Interim City Manager Anne Ambrose said.
“We’re not trying to change the rules; we’re trying to follow the rules,” she said.
Bringing the matter before the Council to find what standards they feel are necessary is a way to have rules to follow and not leave open to interpretation and to meet the city’s stated goal of being more business-friendly, she said.
Deputy City Attorney Russ Hildebrand said the city has a single development standard with a focus on an urban core. However, it would be possible to add one or more standards to take into account the different needs of more outlying industrial areas, while leaving the existing rules in place for the rest.
Councilmember Jim Creighton, a former chairman of the Planning Commission, said holding off on requiring improvements not when a parcel map is approved, but when the parcel is developed, is one way to address the issue.
Councilmember Kelly Kulikoff said that while he could support removing requirements like those for curbs and sidewalks, but he wants to see the requirement for installing utilities underground remain.
“I think we need to push forward to try to create the momentum to drive in more revenues,” and the requirements are additional impediments to that development, he said.
“To me, it’s clear that we need to think of the long-term benefit to the city and to the residents, while balancing with the developers,” Councilmember Karen Macedonio said.
Ron Smith, pastor of Victory Baptist Church, argued that the church was required to meet the development standards when it was built, and feels that the city is unfairly favoring the incoming cannabis industry.
“We should be upgrading our town, not degrading our town,” he said. “Why would non-profits be required this, but industries that we’re told are going to make millions and into the coffers of the city, they’re not going to be required.”
With the go-ahead of the Council to pursue changes to the standards in industrial zones, staff will first bring any such changes to the Planning Commission next month for review and recommendations. They would then come before the Council for final approval, likely in late January.
(1) comment
Cal City has been riding dirty for years. They avoided an audit for mega years. They over built expecting a wave of new home buyers,,,that did not happen, fate was cruel to Cal-City. We shall see if Cal-City pulls itself up by its bootstraps. I use to play the Golf Course all the time... Terra-Del-Sol and Bob Dacey the course Pro, is a wonderful Human Being (really good food at the Golf Course restaurant..not 5 star dining, but Great Burgers (at least they use to be) ...As for the rest of Cal-City...Meh.
