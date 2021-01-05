CALIFORNIA CITY — California City is looking into acquiring land to expand the sewer collection system of its Wastewater Division.
The City Council unanimously voted, during it’s Dec. 22 regular meeting, to allow City Manager Anna Linn to explore purchasing land west of the current Wastewater Treatment Plant.
Mayor Pro Tem Nicholas Lessenevitch said that if the city plans on growing the community, then the expansion of the Wastewater Division is a necessary objective for the council.
“If we contemplate any kind of expansion to the sewer treatment plant, we need to grow out of the site that we are on right now,” he said.
Chief Plant Operator Richard Vazquez proposed that the Council acquire 100 acres of newly available land to expand the Wastewater Division and double the size of its sewer collection system. This zone is listed as R-1 and would have to undergo and change zones in the future.
The Division’s move to expand is a preemptive measure to grow its facility as the California City Correctional Facility gets ready to come before the Planning Commission with their proposal for expanding the prison, which was confirmed by Council Member Jim Creighton during the meeting.
The Division can store up to one million gallons per day and currently sees 650,000 gallons of flow. Vazquez said once storage hits 80% capacity, the state requires that plans be submitted to upgrade the facility in anticipation of increased flow.
He also said the possible upcoming expansion of the prison would put them over the 80% threshold.
Council Member Karen Macedonio said this presents a unique opportunity for the council to try and move the city forward.
“I don’t think we need to look at the details on how we are going to pay for it right now,” she said. “I think we need to look at the details of what we can do and bring it back for ongoing conversation where we make wise, careful decisions one step at a time.”
Vazquez has also been discussing with City Planner Shawn Monk, the possibility of turning the new storage facility into a park with duck ponds for the community.
“We’re designated as a hub for migrating species,” Monk said. “So there could be potential for grant money in there, as well as some favor with the state.”
The city’s Planning Commission meeting scheduled for today has been canceled due to lack of a quorum.
The City Council’s next meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m., Jan 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.