CALIFORNIA CITY — Seeking to address issues with the city’s neglected senior housing facilities, the City Council, on Nov. 8, reviewed a draft Request for Proposals for a property management firm and maintenance crew for the facilities.
The issue of how to handle the Desert Jade and Legends housing facilities following the departure of a housing manager has been a Council and community topic, in recent months.
Apartments have sat empty, while potential tenants languish on waiting lists, because the city has no one to clear the vacant units and make any necessary repairs.
The Council said it had issues with the draft RFP presented, however.
Councilmember Jim Creighton said it was missing some required items, including emergency repair responses, whether the resulting contract has a firm-fixed price, turn-around times and how special projects would be bid.
Additionally, Councilmember Karen Macedonio said she wanted the request to include the details on how the contractor would work with the existing tenants association, as well as with the Housing and Urban Development Department and ensure compliance with all regulations.
She wanted to ensure, with this effort, “we will be building a senior community for the future, not just putting a Band-Aid on the current break. I want us to look forward more.”
Some local property management firms have expressed general interest in the project, but no formal talks have taken place, interim city manager Jim Hart said.
Because the senior housing is built around a model of offering below-market rental rates, Mayor Pro Tem Nick Lessenevitch said it is likely not financially viable for an outside company that is built around market rates.
The Council requested the changes be made and the RFP brought back for approval before being released.
Once started, it is expected the process to award a contract will take about three months, Hart said.
