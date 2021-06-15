CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council decided to use a formal bidding process for new phone and Internet service rather than approve a proposed plan that had been in the works for more than a year.
The decision followed the Council’s debate during a special meeting on Friday on a sole-source computer security system contract after a cyber attack crippled City Hall operations for more than a week.
Some council members argued against awarding that contract without a formal bidding process, but due to the urgent nature of the need, ultimately approved it.
The debate regarding the need for competitive bids versus compelling needs continued over a proposal to upgrade the city’s inadequate phone and Internet service.
“I want to know, again, why we did not do a (request for proposals) and why we are not getting bids?” said Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin, who added a company called her that day about providing services citywide.
By using a request for proposals, the city will formally define the problem and see what firms could meet those defined needs, she said.
At the urging of the Council, staff began some time ago to research possible solutions to the current services, which do not offer the speed and capacity to handle the number of users needed simultaneously. Additionally, phone and cable companies are halting maintenance on the existing copper lines, meaning costlier, less-maintained service in the future, according to the staff report.
The city’s remote location has hampered obtaining the latest communications infrastructure, due to the cost of running the new lines, according to staff.
City staff worked with telecom broker Global Communications 2000 to find providers that would offer the upgraded infrastructure and service desired.
Global Communications 2000 President Judy Magana said she found that neither AT&T nor Frontier were interested in providing upgraded services, and found that Momentum and Epik would.
“We did attempt to get more (providers) but we couldn’t. Because you’re so rural, nobody’s willing to really do this,” she said.
Momentum is a firm that aggregates various communications and would provide the fiber network and Internet phone service at 10 locations in the city, under the proposal.
The proposal would provide fiber service to city facilities including City Hall and the police and fire departments. This infrastructure would be installed at no cost to the city and would provide the type of capability necessary for these departments.
Epik has a patented product to replace the copper lines that runs over a secure wireless network, with a backup connection, company representative Cathe Shandle said.
Their proposal calls for replacing analog fax and alarm lines at 11 city locations.
Service to other city facilities such as the airport and Strata Center at Central Park, would use cable or DSL Internet, still an improvement over their current service, according to the staff report.
The upgraded service would also mean a lower monthly cost to the city. The current contracts cost the city $9,180, while the new services would total $8,998 monthly, according to the staff report.
The communications services proposal was strictly for city facilities and did not include making upgraded service available to residents.
“I thought this was a no-brainer,” City Manager Anna Linn said. “This is a remedy, a solution, to the situation at City Hall and the Police Department and Fire (Department).”
City Attorney Baron Bettenhausen said a formal bidding process is not necessary under the municipal code for this project.
“We can not spend this kind of public money without knowing what the competitive market is,” Councilmember Karen Macedonio said.
Linn cautioned the Council that staff would not be able to prepare a request for proposals to solicit bids until at least mid-July, given ongoing work to recover from the cyber attack and to complete the city budget.
Additionally, Global Communications 2000’s proposal is now public, which puts them at a disadvantage in a competitive bid process, she said.
“We owe it to our citizens to be good stewards of their money. The way we do that is we do an RFP and we get competitive bids,” O’Laughlin said, even if only one bid is received once the process is followed.
The Council ultimately voted 3-1 to initiate the bid process, with Councilmember Kelly Kulikoff dissenting and Councilmember Jim Creighton absent.
