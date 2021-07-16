CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council on Tuesday denied City Manager Anna Linn’s request for a six-month moratorium on new commercial marijuana applications, in order to allow staff to complete the backlog of licensing, development project reviews and audits of existing firms.
Instead, the Council and Linn agreed to instituting a half-day or so each week in which the pertinent staff would be dedicated solely to addressing the marijuana backlog.
This move would not close the City Hall lobby to public services, but it would mean some departments would not be available during those times.
The City Council in 2016 decided to welcome the commercial marijuana industry, in order to develop a much-needed tax base.
However, staffing shortages and other issues have led to a backlog in processing the various projects as well as monitoring those already operating and collecting the required taxes from them.
Linn requested a pause in new applications to allow the staff to catch up and ensure all requirements are met.
“I am asking for this so that we have a predictable product,” she said.
Several representatives of the marijuana industry spoke up against a moratorium, stating it is a bad message to send just as the industry in Cal City is gaining momentum.
Linn also requested the city hire a cannabis director to coordinate and direct all aspects of the city’s involvement with the industry, and to create a Cannabis Commission as required by the ordinance authorizing the industry.
Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin said it was up to Linn to bring a cannabis director job description to the Council for approval before they could begin the process of hiring one.
“I’ve been asking you for job descriptions, because I think all of us agree that we need to have a cannabis department,” she said, noting that Linn had brought such descriptions twice to prior councils, which rejected them.
“We’re waiting on you,” she said. “It’s in your court.”
Mayor Pro Tem Nick Lessenevitch cautioned the Council about constantly demanding results from city staff, without providing them with the resources necessary or without understanding the limitations placed on them.
“One of the things that isn’t recognized is the burden placed on staff by our orders,” he said. “You’re just throwing it out there and saying somebody else is going to do it.”
Staff has been dealing for weeks with the effects of a cyberattack that rendered city computer systems inoperable, on top of crafting a budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal year, while coming out of more than a year of the COVID-19 pandemic, he noted.
“It’s how we’re running this Council that creates a lot of this uncertainty. I can’t begin to imagine what it’s like for a city employee to have to listen to us,” he said. “We’re saying ‘No, it’s got to be done right and it’s got to be done yesterday.’ ”
Councilmember Jim Creighton suggested the move to set aside a portion of a day each week dedicated strictly to the marijuana industry, with the thought that the city will be able to catch up within the same six-month time frame.
“I agree with you that the number of permits is probably excessive right now, and you are hurting for staff,” he said, but at the same time “we can’t send a signal to outside developers that we’re closed for business.”
Linn agreed that the move would be a step in the right direction.
“I think we’re afraid to not do everything all the time,” Linn said. “I was thinking about taking a step back and getting caught up.”
