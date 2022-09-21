CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council, on Sept. 13, agreed in principle, to again, retain Price Page and Company to prepare its books for annual audits.
The Council, however, wanted the agreement to include a termination policy and specific timelines before completely approving it.
The firm was previously hired by the city to prepare its books, which included audits of the past few years, that were prepared years after the fact.
The contract is for a maximum of $253,500 for three years, or $84,500 per year.
The consultants are necessary for the city to be prepared for annual audits, including the 2021-2022 Fiscal Year, City Manager Doug Dunford said.
The agreement is to provide the preparations for the year-end audits only, not the monthly financial statements.
A lack of firm timelines in the agreement was cause for concern for Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin.
“I would like to have deadlines, enforceable deadlines, because I am very not happy in how we have been promised, promised, promised and no deliver,” she said. “I do not want anymore late audits.”
Josh Giosa of Price Page said they expect to have the work for the audit done, by January.
“I’m not OK with that,” O’Laughlin said, because that would not leave much time to make any required corrections before the audit is due, on March 31, the federal deadline.
That timeframe is fine for this year, but not going forward, she said.
Giosa said the firm always does its best to ready the books as soon as possible following the end of the fiscal year, on June 30, but the realities of the limited resources of the few staff in the Finance Department “I believe should be taken into consideration.”
“I can attest to the growth that they (the Finance Department) has had,” he said. “Three years ago, it wasn’t a great situation. They’ve been able to really do a much better job over the past few years. I think the city is in a good position to not get behind on audits any more.”
O’Laughlin was also concerned about the cost for the amount of work, which she said entailed end-of-year financial preparations.
However, the agreement includes other portions relating to the city’s Successor Agency, which took on the obligations of the city’s former Redevelopment Agency, Giosa said.
The amount quoted is a maximum, depending on how much work the company performs.
O’Laughlin and Councilmember Jim Creighton also wanted to ensure the agreement includes a termination contract, in case the city hires a finance director that would be tasked with the job.
The agreement will be brought back to the Council at a future meeting with a termination clause and deadlines for the work.
