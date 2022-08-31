WM truck

California City residents and businesses will see their rates for trash collection increase by 9.6%, this year, following an annual fee increase as defined by the city’s agreement with WM (formerly Waste Management).

CALIFORNIA CITY — California City residents and businesses will see their trash collection rates increase by 9.6%, under an increase that covers the past two years and is retroactive, to July 1.

The City Council, on Aug. 23, approved the rate increase, the first since 2020, as the city neglected to approve the annual increase, last year, as specified in the franchise agreement with WM (formerly Waste Management).

