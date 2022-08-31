CALIFORNIA CITY — California City residents and businesses will see their trash collection rates increase by 9.6%, under an increase that covers the past two years and is retroactive, to July 1.
The City Council, on Aug. 23, approved the rate increase, the first since 2020, as the city neglected to approve the annual increase, last year, as specified in the franchise agreement with WM (formerly Waste Management).
The annual rate increase for last year was .4%, while this year’s came in at 9.2%, according to the staff report presented by City Manager Doug Dunford.
This year’s increase is greatly affected by the 87.8% increase in the fuel factor, part of the formula used to determine the annual rate increase, Dunford said.
The new rate would mean the typical residential service, with a 95-gallon cart, would be $20.82 per month, up from $18.99 monthly.
The 9.6% “is a fairly hefty amount that we’re putting on our residents, but this is a contractual agreement,” Councilmember Karen Macedonio said.
The agreement between WM and Cal City is in the first year of a two-year extension, WM Public Sector Solutions Manager Ashley Cortes said.
These rates are based on the standard increases to operating expenses, as specified in the existing agreement with WM. The city and WM are still negotiating in regard to new state regulations for organic waste, which requires it to be separated from other trash and handled differently by the trash hauler, she said.
“We are going to work with the city to see which avenues they want to do to achieve that,” Cortes said.
The discussions will include whether the partnership with WM will continue beyond the two years’ extension, which will dictate the programs pursued.
The organic waste will be a separate agreement, Dunford said.
“You think this is a big increase, wait ’til you see (organic waste diversion) come at you,” he said.
It was not clear why last year’s rate increase was not considered by the Council. Notices were sent to the city manager, in March 2021 and again this year, both before Dunford’s tenure.
The prior year’s increase is not retroactive, it is just combined with this year’s, Cortes said.
Macedonio was concerned with the city’s lack of response to its contractual agreement for the prior year.
“Clearly, we have a dysfunctional arrangement here,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.