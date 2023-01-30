CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council, on Tuesday, agreed to adopt the 2021-2022 budget as the current year’s preliminary budget, providing continued spending authority as preparation of the 2022-2023 budget continues.

As preparations have been delayed, the city has been operating under a series of extensions of the prior year’s budget since the current fiscal year began, on July 1. This has continued funding for services at the same levels.

