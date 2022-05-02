CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council tabled appointments to the Planning and the Parks and Recreation commissions, on Tuesday, after Council members could not agree on the appointments recommended by Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin, who was absent.
According to the city’s Municipal Code, these positions are to be appointed by the mayor, “with the advice and consent of the Council.”
A notice for applications was posted, in March, and O’Laughling and Councilmember Jim Creighton reviewed the applications before the mayor made her recommendations.
Both of the five-member commissions have terms that begin, on May 1.
For the Planning Commission, there are three commissioners with terms ending: Chair Carolinda Fleming and commissioners Jay Dunham and Kim Welling.
Three residents submitted applications for the seats — incumbents Dunham and Welling, along with Destiny Townsell.
However, O’Laughlin recommended only the incumbents for the Commission.
Without the mayor present, the Council did not know why she made only two recommendations.
Mayor Pro Tem Nick Lessenevitch said she may have wanted to seek additional applications. He suggested voting on the recommendations presented and asking why only two at the next meeting.
“Rather than try to guess what is her mind, I’d rather move on,” he said. “I had no communication with her on this item directly.”
Councilmember Kelly Kulikoff disputed that appointments could be made with only reviewing the applications, not holding interviews with the applicants.
“It seems like you didn’t really put much thought into it,” he said.
He argued that it was not necessary to leave a commission seat vacant when there are three applicants for three positions.
“If we have an issue with any Planning Commissioners moving forward, there’s always the option to reconsider,” Kulikoff said.
The Parks and Recreation Commission, which provides input and oversight on the city’s parks and activities, has two positions with terms expiring. They are held by Vice Chair Shauna Royten and Commissioner Duane Vasquez.
There were four applications for these seats, submitted by Royten, Fleming, Townsell and Jazzmine Harris-Clark.
O’Laughlin recommended Royten and Fleming for appointment.
With the Planning Commission appointments in question, Creighton’s motion to approve O’Laughlin’s recommendations died for lack of a second.
Kulikoff made another motion to approve all three Planning Commission applicants, but Interim City Manager Anne Ambrose said the Council could not make their own selections, according to the Municipal Code.
Appearing frustrated with the standoff, Lessenevitch tabled the item for the next meeting.
