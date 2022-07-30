CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council, on Tuesday, postponed a decision setting the annual special parcel tax rate, for 2022-2023, until it receives another legal review of how the tax rate is to be calculated.
The Council set a special meeting, at 6 p.m., on Wednesday, to revisit the matter. The tax rate must be submitted to Kern County, by Aug. 10, to be used on the annual tax bills.
In following a decades-long practice of relying on a special parcel tax to fund city services, California City voters approved the most recent tax, in July 2018, with the revenue directed to support public safety operations. The tax was set at a maximum of $182.50 per parcel, per year, with provisions to reduce the amount, each year, under a formula that takes into consideration increases in revenue from sales, property and marijuana industry taxes.
Based on that formula, the reduction in the parcel tax rate, for 2022-2023, should be $36.50, setting the annual rate at $146, according to the staff report.
Each year, there has been debate over setting the tax rate, with differing views of how the ballot language is to be applied. This year is no different.
Weighing in by video, during Tuesday’s meeting, was Laura Dougherty, director of legal affairs for the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association, who said she also submitted written comments to be included in the meeting minutes.
She said the special parcel tax is based on a compromise that “does not appear to be faithfully honored,” with the proposed rate too high.
The formula requires reducing the tax rate by 90% of the new tax revenues, when compared to the 2017-2018 baseline. This amount is divided among the city’s parcels to arrive at the per-parcel reduction and the tax rate for the coming year.
“The way I see the rate reduction being calculated, it does not appear to be reaching that 90%,” Dougherty said. This could be illegal, if it is not conforming to the ballot measure, she said.
In addition, many taxpayers are not paying the tax, which she said shows it is a bad tax and is stunting economic development.
Mayor Pro Tem Nick Lessenevitch concurred with Dougherty’s assessment, stating the city has not been reducing the tax rate fast enough and has been bringing in too much revenue.
“It’s not fair. The taxpayers are being asked to pay more and more and more,” he said.
Businessman D.J. Twohig, who has frequently spoken against the tax rates, said the cannabis industry tax revenues — which are a significant portion of the new tax revenues used to determine the rate — are incorrectly reported and do not include delinquencies and fines, and therefore skew the reduction.
The city has no means of auditing the cannabis businesses, at this point, and verifying their records, Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin said.
“We’re kind of at the mercy of self-reporting and that’s what we’re basing our numbers on,” she said.
Given questions of the legality of how the formula has been applied to determine the proposed tax rate, the Council agreed to table the matter until it has been reviewed by the acting city attorney, calling for a special meeting in order to meet the county’s deadline.
(1) comment
Cal City is a city in decline....I would avoid buying in Cal City.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.