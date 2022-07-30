CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council, on Tuesday, postponed a decision setting the annual special parcel tax rate, for 2022-2023, until it receives another legal review of how the tax rate is to be calculated.

The Council set a special meeting, at 6 p.m., on Wednesday, to revisit the matter. The tax rate must be submitted to Kern County, by Aug. 10, to be used on the annual tax bills.

Tags

(1) comment

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

Cal City is a city in decline....I would avoid buying in Cal City.

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.