Cal City armored

The City Council will consider a military equipment policy for the California City Police Department, which will govern use of equipment such as this Mine Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicle, or MRAP, acquired from the Defense Department, in 2014, for use by the special enforcement team.

 Valley Press files

CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council, tonight, will consider an ordinance regarding how the California City Police Department uses, funds and acquires military equipment.

The ordinance would bring the department and the city into compliance with state law, passed, in 2021.

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

Cal City is rotting fast...and they want to buy toys...? lol lol Lets Go Brandon . Although in the future "all politicians" may be required to use military vehicles.

