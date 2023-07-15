CALIFORNIA CITY — As the city grapples with the approaching end to the voter-approved special parcel tax that has provided the majority of public safety funding since 2018, the City Council is considering how best to proceed with another special tax measure to close the continuing gap between city revenues and expenses.

The special parcel tax, set to expire in July 2024, follows a decades-long practice in California City of using such measures to fund a significant portion of the city’s budget — in this case public safety.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.