CALIFORNIA CITY — As the city grapples with the approaching end to the voter-approved special parcel tax that has provided the majority of public safety funding since 2018, the City Council is considering how best to proceed with another special tax measure to close the continuing gap between city revenues and expenses.
The special parcel tax, set to expire in July 2024, follows a decades-long practice in California City of using such measures to fund a significant portion of the city’s budget — in this case public safety.
The tax was set at a maximum of $182.50 per parcel per year, with provisions to reduce the amount each year under a formula that takes into consideration increases in revenue from sales, property and especially cannabis industry taxes. The most recent levy, set in August, is $146 per parcel.
At the time, supporters were optimistic the nascent cannabis industry would have grown enough by 2024 to allow for the special tax to lapse without any need to replace it.
But revenue from the cannabis industry has not been as robust as predicted, due to factors including difficulty in getting the businesses started and lagging collections.
The council began discussions on the approaching expiration of the current special tax earlier this year. During this process, the police and fire chiefs suggested that an outside consultant may prove beneficial to crafting a measure and campaign to pass it.
On Tuesday, acting City Manager Inge Elmes provided information from the Lew Edwards Group, nationally recognized in public agency engagement and communications, on the services they could provide and estimated costs.
The firm would oversee opinion research, help to draft a measure, develop a strategic plan and perform public engagement and communications, including digital media. The preferred election for the measure would be the March primary, to reduce election costs and to have a result prior to the expiration of the current tax.
“We’re trying to come up with something different,” Police Chief Jesse Hightower said.
In hiring an outside consultant with expertise in these matters, the city can develop a measure from polling data that will have the support of the residents, he said.
“That’s why we pay them. They go out and get the information,” he said.
The cost would vary depending on the amount of services provided, but the estimated costs would likely be at least $95,000, based on the proposed outline provided by Elmes.
Mayor Pro Tem Ron Smith said the cost is too great and that council members should be the ones to engage with the community to find what they would support and do their own polling.
“I think this (proposal) is premature and I think it’s a lot of money,” he said.
Others on the council supported bringing in the expertise in an effort to pass a tax measure on the first attempt. The city’s several special tax measures have historically required more than one election to pass.
“I wouldn’t know how to go about polling people,” Councilmember Jim Creighton said. “These people are professionals.”
Smith also did not want to wait until March for an election, but he said the city should conduct its own election — at greater cost — in November, in order to prevent public safety employees from leaving due to the uncertainty regarding future funding.
“I think we’re going to see an exodus of good police officers, good firefighters if we wait that long,” he said.
The council agreed to a presentation from the Lew Edwards Group at a regular meeting in the near future to learn what the firm may do in more detail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.