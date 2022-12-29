CALIFORNIA CITY — The California City Police Department is seeking applicants for the Volunteer in Policing program.
The program is designed to utilize volunteers to help officers remain on patrol by completing tasks such as clerical support, data entry, assisting at special events, greeting the public and patrolling neighborhoods in an “observe and report” capacity.
The program is gearing up to help sworn officers meet the problems of limited resources coupled with a dramatic increase of demands on law enforcement, which require every available officer patrolling the streets, according to the Department’s announcement.
The VIP unit is designed to promote community participation by giving civilians the opportunity to share their talents and experience to aid the department, officials said in announcing the program.
Those interested in joining the program must complete an application, maintain good moral character, participate in an oral interview, submit completed background paperwork and pass a background check.
Applications for the VIP program are available at City Hall, 21000 Hacienda Blvd., or online under the volunteer applications at http://www.californiacity-ca.gov/, under the Human Resources Department tab.
