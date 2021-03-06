CALIFORNIA CITY — The California City Police Department is getting a much-needed upgrade to its communications system, bringing it in line with current technology.
In a 4-1 vote, the City Council approved $387,739.82 for the department to upgrade from its current TDMA Digital format to the P25 Digital Simulcast Conventional System.
Lt. Jesse Hightower explained to the Council that the upgrade to the communications equipment, although comes with a hefty price tag, is mandated by the Department of Justice.
He additionally made his case to the Council by playing various audio clips demonstrating the current problems with the communications system the department has to endure.
In one of the examples played, the Council could hear an officer attempting to contact dispatch but failing to do so in multiple attempts.
Hightower said the last time the department upgraded its communications systems was more than 10 years ago when it transitioned from an analog system to the TDMA Digital format.
“Since that time, technology has evolved and our radios and towers are becoming old and obsolete,” Hightower said. “There is not one agency in Kern County that utilizes our form of radio.”
The current system used by CCPD is commonly used by warehouse and mall security, and Hightower said under the current system the department can not communicate with neighboring agencies.
“We currently cannot communicate with neighboring agencies on our existing radios and outside agencies are not able to scan our frequency, making California City Police Officers vulnerable and alone in the event of an emergency or natural disaster,” he said.
Hightower also said that under the current radio system, officers can rarely transmit from within the police building and can not receive or transmit depending on where they are in the City.
“This is a huge officer safety issue and has been a continuing problem for us,” he said. “At some point, an officer will be hurt or killed due to a lack of not being able to communicate with dispatch and or his partners. There have been numerous incidents of officers not being able to communicate, one of those being in January 2019 when Cal City Police Officers came under fire.”
Roger Goodman of 661 Communications, who is familiar with the department’s radio system, said the aging equipment can no longer “band-aid” the system together.
The P25 Digital system the department will convert to is currently in the process of being adopted by every Kern County agency.
The federal Department of Justice’s Criminal Justice Information System also requires every agency still using analog or aging digital formats to transition to the system for encryption purposes.
“Going to the P25 Digital would mean that we could communicate with outside agencies and that we would all be able to scan each other’s frequencies, monitoring each other’s activities and calls for service.”
