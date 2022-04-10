CALIFORNIA CITY — The Planning Commission, on Friday, gave its unanimous approval to a large solar plant planned for southwest of the city proper, along Highway 58.
The Bellefield Solar Project is split among numerous parcels, in an irregular shape. Most parcels are within unincorporated Kern County, but about 30% are within California City’s boundaries, Contract Interim City Planner John Thomason said. The Planning Commission approved a Conditional Use Permit and certified the Environmental Impact Report for the Cal City portion.
The Kern County Board of Supervisors approved the majority of the project, in unincorporated Kern County, in December.
The project, by 8 Minute Energy, LLC, covers about 8,300 acres, and will generate 1,500 megawatts of electricity, “which is a huge amount, in line with what a coal-fired plant would provide,” Thomason said.
The project will also include power storage of 1,500 megawatts.
The project largely straddles Highway 58, to the southwest of the Hyundai-Kia Proving Ground and east of the Mojave Air and Space Port.
The EIR covers the entire project — the unincorporated Kern County and the Cal City portions — but the firm created separate mitigation measure plans for each portion, Thomason said.
The Commission was primarily concerned, during its discussion, Friday evening, with the impacts and mitigation measures in the EIR.
Some of the impacts that can not be entirely mitigated are the risk of wildfire and dust during construction, but that does not mean that every precaution will be taken to control such risks, Interim Planning Director Paul Junker said.
“Legally, it’s a more defensible position” to classify such impacts as “unavoidable,” he said.
Although the biological resource survey included in the EIR did not find significant signs of Mojave ground squirrels, desert tortoises and burrowing owls, because such species are known to inhabit the region, the project has filed for permits with state and federal wildlife agencies in the instance that any are found, according to project representatives.
Members of the Planning Commission did request information on how Cal City could benefit from the power produced by the Bellefield project, given the city’s need for additional electrical capacity to support industrial growth.
“This is the opportunity to share the wealth that is really at our back door,” Commissioner Ralph Cantrell said.
Interim City Manager Anne Ambrose said it is something that may be researched, “but I don’t know that’s something that’s going to be feasible for this project.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.