CALIFORNIA CITY — The debate over what public improvements to require from developers and when continued in California City, this week, as the Planning Commission took up the discussion of industrial design standards.
The issue has arisen as cannabis industry developers seeking to establish businesses have balked at requirements such as curbs, gutters, sidewalks, street lights and other infrastructure for their remote, industrial projects.
“Pretty complicated stuff, also very, very important how we build out as a city, how we deliver infrastructure and what the ultimate form of the community is all in play right now,” Contract Interim Planning Director Paul Junker said.
These requirements, which are often to be completed at a very early stage in the development process, can be extremely costly and a hindrance to businesses getting started, developers say.
The existing code requires public improvements when land is divided, either through a parcel map or tract map. Developers have stated they would like either a waiver or deferral of these requirements to when construction actually occurs. Who pays for what improvements and when is also a matter of discussion.
“There’s a range of different funding mechanisms that we’re going to need to look into,” Junker said, during Tuesday’s meeting.
These discussions are targeted only at industrial development, not commercial or residential.
The city’s Planning Department — which includes Interwest contractor staff — created a Developer Working Group to collaborate with developers to learn their specific concerns and determine where compromises may be made.
“We’re trying to figure out a way that we can offer developers a path that is feasible, but that they bring in improvements that help us get to that ultimate outcome that ultimate finished form of community that we’re trying to achieve,” Junker said.
Concession will be needed on both sides to be successful, he said.
Commission Chair Carolinda Fleming said she was encouraged that the conversations have started for what is “a long, arduous task.”
Contributing to the problem is the very unusual way Cal City was set up and has developed over time.
The city has a tremendous number of small, individually owned parcels.
“In my career I’ve never dealt with so many and so extensive individual parcels that are individual ownerships, where people rightly wish to move forward but there was never a true master plan of how the major infrastructure would get built,” Junker said. “Therefore, what’s happening is big obligations are landing on little property owners.”
The city, in its code, has applied development standards for industrial areas that are appropriate for an urban, compact community developing incrementally.
“That’s not what California City is, and therefore those standards really don’t work,” Junker said.
For example, curb gutter and sidewalk requirements are seen as unnecessary in areas where there are few, if any, pedestrians and no storm drain system.
“It’s really a question of what are the right improvements,” he said.
Possible solutions will look at what type of improvements are appropriate, when in the process they should be required — possibly with interim and final stages — and a financing strategy to complete them.
Staff will continue to work with the Developer Working Group to find common ground and come up with a solid proposal.
“That’s not going to happen in a week or a month,” Junker said.
There will be updates presented to the City Council, no sooner than Jan. 25, to gain their input, which will be used to help draft a proposal for the Planning Commission, possibly in late February, to start implementing changes to the requirement.
With so many projects pending, a parallel effort is being made to determine a possible interim approach for those projects already in process.
“We’re all really interested in having a predictable system, an understandable and consistent system that can get these projects moving forward,” Junker said.
Asked by Commissioner Jay Dunham if there are any models from elsewhere that could be adapted to meet the city’s needs, Junker said Kern County has development standards that are divided into urban and rural categories; the rural category could have some use.
“Candidly, our circumstances are relatively unique,” he said. These include the tremendous number of small parcels, the city’s financial need to have the industry in place and the fluid nature of the cannabis industry itself.
“We’re all trying to help this industry be successful in California City,” Junker said.
(1) comment
Cal City is a city in decline....I would pass on any investments in Cal City
