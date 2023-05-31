CALIFORNIA CITY — The city will have a new planner, one based in India, after the city council voted to end its contract with an outside planning firm in favor of contracting with an individual who has prior experience with the city.
The council, on a 3-2 vote, with council members Jim Creighton and Karen Macedonio dissenting, approved the contract with Ar. Anu Doravari on May 23, despite lingering questions about how she would perform the work from abroad.
The city has been searching for an in-house planner since April 2021, and has contracted with Interwest to provide the planning department services since September 2021. The council in April extended that contract until June 30.
While Interwest provided a team of planning professionals, the current workload is such that a single person working part-time can handle the position, Acting City Manager Inge Elmes said.
Doravari previously worked at Cal City as a planning technician from July 2017 to September 2018, according to her resumé, so she is familiar with the city and the planning department.
Since moving to India, she has worked as an urban planner and assistant professor, according to her resumé.
The contract with Doravari is for $4,400 per month, offering a savings to the city of $15,600 per month, Elmes said.
Because much of the work Interwest did was done remotely, that aspect won’t change with hiring Doravari, she said.
“Not too much changes, other than saving a lot of money,” Elmes said.
In her proposal, Doravari said she can travel to Cal City if needed for in-person work, but will require three-months’ advance notice in order to acquire the necessary visas.
Creighton questioned who would pay for her travel and lodging should Doravari be needed in Cal City. He also asked whether her professional certifications are valid in the United States and whether she can be insured under the city’s policy as a foreign national.
These questions were echoed by some residents, along with others concerning her working from another country.
Planning Commissioner Kim Welling said she met Doravari when the planner was previously with the city, and would not hesitate to hire her if she was in the United States.
“We have to be really careful here, what we’re doing,” she said, contracting with a foreign national.
Resident Shawn Bradley, who called the contract “another ridiculous idea,” raised concerns about Indian government monitoring web traffic and phone calls and any risk that could pose to the city.
Mayor Kelly Kulikoff supported approving the presented contract, and nullifying it if the questions raised show it should not take effect.
“I’m begging you, please take a step back and get answers,” Welling said.
The council approved the contract, including a 15-day limit to the transition between Interwest and Doravari.
(1) comment
Cal-City is a city in decline....India...Ouch
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.