CALIFORNIA CITY — The city will have a new planner, one based in India, after the city council voted to end its contract with an outside planning firm in favor of contracting with an individual who has prior experience with the city.

The council, on a 3-2 vote, with council members Jim Creighton and Karen Macedonio dissenting, approved the contract with Ar. Anu Doravari on May 23, despite lingering questions about how she would perform the work from abroad.

Jimzan 3
Jimzan 3

Cal-City is a city in decline....India...Ouch

