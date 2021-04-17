CALIFORNIA CITY — Borax Bill Park and Station will be getting an upgrade as it adds a new security system and carport.
The City Council approved the purchases for cameras, an alarm system and a carport for the City’s Off-Highway Vehicle fleet at the park in the 16300 block of 20 Mule Team Parkway during its Tuesday meeting.
OHV Manager Inge Elmes said they do not have an alarm or camera system to monitor the parks main building or fleet as it is open year-round.
“We have had vandalism and theft occur and had no way to monitor incident or provide information to (the police department),” she said.
Elmes requested to purchases cameras with 360-degree viewing, motion detectors and a 30-day record time from Digitech for $4,450 plus a $45 monthly monitoring fee and a one-year warranty for all parts.
Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin was initially concerned due to the park’s previous problems with Internet access but that has since been addressed.
“We do have Internet now; it’s HughesNet,” Elmes said. “… I can’t get anything that’s very high-tech because we don’t have the software or the programs for it, but this is sufficient for what our needs are out there.”
In a separate agenda item, Elmes also requested to purchase a carport for the OHV department’s fleet as they have grant-funded vehicles that sit in an uncovered parking area at the park.
“Our department is vigilant with the care and maintenance of our OHV fleet and a carport will provide much-needed protection from the extreme elements of our desert,” she said.
The Council voted to approve the purchase for Absolute Steele and Storage for $10,421.21 for a carport that will provide 10 parking spaces for the OHV fleet. The materials will be shipped to the park and shipping charges will be included in the total cost of purchase.
Elmes said a building permit will be submitted for construction and the department’s employees will handle the installation.
“It is a steel semi-cantilever design with steel columns and steel panels,” she said. “Engineering plans for structure and foundation are wet stamped and included in total cost.”
Elmes also confirmed the carport cover could support solar panels if they chose to install them in the near future.
