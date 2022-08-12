CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council, on Tuesday, accepted the 2019-2020 audit of the city’s books, which were found to be in order.
The long-delayed audit of the city’s books from a year ago found the financial reporting to be accurate, with the auditors granting an “unqualified” or “clean” opinion on the city’s financial record-keeping, auditor Ryan Jolley said.
Staff has already taken corrective action for two findings regarding issues with internal controls.
While the record-keeping was deemed accurate, the audit did show deficits from specific funds that have been repeatedly covered by the General Fund, which supports most of the city’s services. The General Fund is owed nearly $4.2 million from these other funds, according to the audit. With that money owed removed, the General Fund has a fund balance of about $1.5 million.
“It’s imperative that, at some point, those funds are able to repay the General Fund for those advances, or, at some point, the city will have to approve a transfer to eliminate those deficits,” Jolley said.
One of the major funds owing to the General Fund is the Public Safety Services fund, which owes $1.6 million, he said.
The Airport Fund, which is intended to be self-sufficient, owes about $1.2 million to the General Fund. A lot of that is depreciation, but it is still operating at a deficit, he said.
“To me, that’s distressing,” Mayor Pro Tem Nick Lessenevitch said, referring to the negative fund balances.
At some point, the city might need to recognize that the airport is not going to be self-sufficient, he said, and bring it under the General Fund, “If we don’t think it’s going to come back.”
Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin agreed it was something to look at when crafting the budget.
“I think we need to decide what is a true enterprise fund,” she said.
Public safety spending is another area that needs to be considered, as the police budget is higher than revenues, Lessenevitch said.
“The police spent 3.9% higher than their budget expenditures,” he said. “The big problem in the year is revenue did not come in as expected.”
Nonetheless, Lessenevitch found the audit to have promising news overall.
“We have positive cash. The city isn’t operating in the red,” he said. “We did somehow manage to cover the excess spending.”
