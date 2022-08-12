Cal City Logo

CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council, on Tuesday, accepted the 2019-2020 audit of the city’s books, which were found to be in order.

The long-delayed audit of the city’s books from a year ago found the financial reporting to be accurate, with the auditors granting an “unqualified” or “clean” opinion on the city’s financial record-keeping, auditor Ryan Jolley said.

